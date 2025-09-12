Traton Ab I Product Manager Group Vehicle Portfolio Management
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
In the Group Product Portfolio Team, we are now looking for a Product Manager to support the planning work within the TRATON Group Product Portfolio. Our team is responsible for understanding the transportation system, analyzing the Group portfolio, and planning the necessary investments to ensure a competitive and future-oriented product offering. This includes assessing strategic direction, managing portfolio "bucket sizes," and coordinating key activities.
This role will play a central part in facilitating and supporting portfolio development across brands and functions.
Job Responsibilities
• Act as a key interface to balance TRATON Group's diverse customer needs with industrial capabilities across markets, segments and value use cases - all while applying modularization principles.
• Influence new product development priorities, funding allocations and the balance between product ambitions and available resources.
• Consolidate the portfolio roadmap by defining major portfolio initiatives and preparing decision material for product governance forums (e.g., PSC and PMC).
• Act as an integral member of the Vehicle Portfolio team to improve daily operations and collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
Who You Are
We are seeking a high-performing professional or an early-career manager with strong ambitions and a passion for excellence.
• You consistently deliver high-quality results with a focus on efficiency and impact.
• You demonstrate leadership skills and are eager to further develop in this area.
• You naturally build and maintain a strong professional network, collaborating effectively across teams and functions.
• You enjoy complex, strategic environments and excel in tackling challenges from a big-picture perspective.
• You act as a role model for cross-brand collaboration, promoting cooperation and knowledge-sharing across the Group.
• You are self-driven, highly organized, and operate with integrity. You thrive in fast-paced, international contexts and use your flexibility and creativity to solve diverse challenges.
• You possess excellent communication skills in English (both written and spoken), as regular interaction with global TRATON functions is expected.
This Is Us
As a member of the Group Product Portfolio Team, you'll be part of an international and cross-functional environment that values collaboration, curiosity and continuous learning. We work across brands and markets, combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution. Our work is driven by a shared ambition to shape the future of transportation - and we believe that diverse perspectives and agile teamwork are key to getting there.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Michael Cunningham, Head of Vehicle Portfolio Management, michael.cunningham@se.traton.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 202X-09-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
