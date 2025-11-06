Transiett is hiring a German-speaking Car Sales Specialist in Stockholm!
Transiett is one of Europe's fastest-growing companies in the automotive industry. We are currently in our most expansive phase yet and are looking for driven individuals who want to be part of taking our international sales to the next level.
We are now looking for a German-speaking Car Sales Specialist to work at the heart of our business - selling cars from Sweden/Germany to customers across Europe.
Your Role
As a Car Sales Specialist at Transiett, you'll play a key role in our international sales team. You'll be responsible for selling vehicles from our inventory, building long-term relationships with German-speaking customers and ensuring smooth transactions from start to finish.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Contacting existing and new customers on the German and wider European export markets
Matching the right cars with the right buyers and managing the full sales process
Negotiating prices and contract terms
Working closely with Transiett's german logistics and finance team based in Stockholm
Contributing to the development of our sales department and being part of Transiett's continued European growth
This is an on-site position based at our modern office in central Stockholm, right by Mood Gallerian. Occasional business trips to our office in Germany may occur.
Who You Are
We believe you are someone who:
Has a strong sales drive and enjoys closing deals
Is social, proactive, and a great communicator
Thrives in a fast-paced, goal-oriented environment
Speaks German fluently and has good command of English and/or Swedish
Has an interest in cars or the automotive industry
Feels comfortable using the phone as your main sales tool
Previous experience in car sales, export, or B2B sales is a plus
We Offer
A full-time position in a growing, international company
An exciting and varied role in a close-knit, energetic team
Great opportunities for personal and professional development
Fun after-work events and a lively workplace with colleagues who love cars, teamwork and a fast pace
How to Apply
Sounds like you?
Send your CV and cover letter to felizya@transiett.com
