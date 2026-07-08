Trans Europe Halles is looking for Managing Director
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Trans Europe Halles is looking for a Managing Director
JOB DESCRIPTION AND PERSON SPECIFICATION
Job title
Managing Director
Gross salary
Salary: 50 000 SEK/month
Position & timeline
Start Date: 1 January 2027
Contract: Permanent contract with a 6-month trial period
Location: Lund, Sweden, with flexible 50:50 remote working
Reports to
Executive Committee of Trans Europe Halles
Context
Trans Europe Halles is a member-based organisation, a network of 180+ independent cultural and creative spaces in 40+ countries across Europe and beyond. For over 40 years, we have been supporting cultural centres founded by communities and artists in repurposed buildings: turning former factories, warehouses, and industrial sites into thriving hubs for creativity and social change. TEH provides capacity-building programmes, advocacy, funding opportunities and knowledge exchange to empower cultural organisations and strengthen the independent cultural sector.
Job summary
Trans Europe Halles is looking for a confident, strategic, accountable, collaborative, and compassionate Managing Director to work closely with the TEH Coordination Office and as we navigate a challenging and transformative time for arts and culture, we need a strategic Managing Director responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Coordination Office, while being responsible for the organisational and financial health of Trans Europe Halles.
The role of Managing Director brings together internal leadership – leading the Coordination Office, facilitating the work of the team, and overseeing organisational and financial health – with external responsibilities including advocacy, representation, and fundraising. The Managing Director reports to the Executive Committee of Trans Europe Halles.
Job requirements
You don't need to meet everything on the list. We recognize that life experience builds valuable skills. If you're not sure you meet every part of the role, we'd still really encourage you to apply. What matters most is that you bring genuine commitment, relevant experience, and a desire to grow with the role and the organisation.
Commitment to collaboration with a core team of seven full-time equivalent staff, interns and volunteers, and a commitment to equity and inclusion.
A deep understanding of the work of Trans Europe Halles, its structures, membership, and advocacy.
Leadership experience in the cultural or charitable sector.
Proven success in fundraising, and strong financial literacy, including budget management and reporting.
Interest and passion for fundraising, identifying new funding opportunities, and identifying new sources of income.
Ability to cooperate with, and support, a diverse Executive Committee.
Knowledge of the independent cultural sector in the EU, and a drive to build lasting relationships with other organisations and institutions.
The desire to build the confidence of every member of the team, as well as your own, while holding the responsibility the organisational and financial health of Trans Europe Halles.
Right to work in Sweden.
Job responsibilities
Strategy and growth:
Spearhead organisational development and delivery of the Network Agenda.
Develop and implement innovative fundraising strategies to fuel sustainable development of TEH, tapping into public grants, sponsorships, and philanthropic activities.
Cultivate and maintain relationships with a range of existing and potential funders – trusts, foundations, and funding partners.
Advocacy and representation
Represent TEH at a senior level at conferences, forums, and events in order to elevate its profile and secure/maintain high-impact sector-networks.
Ensure that the knowledge gained from these relationships feeds back into the delivery of TEH's projects.
Projects
Coordinate the project managers and oversee the projects implementation and financial health.
Drive continuous improvement using data insights on project outputs, outcomes, and impacts to refine agendas and enhance organisational effectiveness.
Finance
Oversee budget development, financial planning and resource allocation to support the networks strategy and projects.
Leadership and operations
Provide operational oversight, team management, and mentoring to foster a collaborative, participatory, and inclusive environment aligned with TEH development goals.
Lead the risk management.
Attend Executive Committee meetings and provide regular reporting to the Executive Committee.
Ensure statutory compliance, and compliance with the Swedish and EU laws and regulations.
Application Process
STAGE 1 – Application
Please send the following to jobs@teh.net
:
CV
Cover Letter detailing your experience and motivation in relation to the call
One minute video/audio or one page file/text answering the following: "Tell us why Trans Europe Halles' work matters to you, and what you'd bring to this moment in the network's life."
Subject line: Managing Director – [Your Name]
Apply by: 31 August 2026 23:59 CEST
STAGE 2 - Interview
Interviews will start by 14 September 2026
DISCLAIMER:
Trans Europe Halles is an equal opportunity employer that values all knowledge and cultures. We strongly encourage qualified candidates from under-represented groups; candidates from diverse backgrounds, across all abilities, sexual orientations, faiths and age groups to apply for this job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: jobs@teh.net Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Managing Director - [Name]". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trans Europe Halles
, https://www.teh.net/ Kontakt
Jan Franjul jan@teh.net Jobbnummer
9997425