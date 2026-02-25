Training Specialist and Project Leader (May 2026 till February 2027)
2026-02-25
Are you ready?
Step into Your Future as a Training Specialist and Project Leader! Join our global service training team and become catalyst for people development and operational excellence. As a Training Specialist and Project Leader, you will design and implement training programs, lead projects, and collaborate with a passionate team to drive our business forward. Your expertise will empower our learners to achieve their full potential and contribute to sustainable growth.
Embrace this opportunity to shape the future and make a lasting impact!
Join our team
Our vision is to empower our learners to create sustainable growth. We are a committed, collaborative, and innovative team that fosters continuous improvement and excellence. Our mission is to provide comprehensive global training and learning frameworks that lead to a highly competent workforce in service operations and increased customer satisfaction. We promote forward-thinking learning experiences and innovative methods to enhance the availability and impact of our training programs.
Let's accelerate the transformation together to ensure that every training initiative contributes to the success and development of our learners and the organization.
Your mission
We are seeking a dynamic Training Specialist and Project Leader to join our global service training department. Your key mission will be to design and implement innovative service training solutions that empower learners to advance their careers while driving business transformation and operational excellence for our customers across industries.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop training programs, including e-learning, classroom, and hands-on training.
Lead projects related to Training content development, ensuring on-time, on-budget delivery.
Formulate project goals, objectives, and resource allocation plans.
Manage project team members, providing guidance, support, and coaching as needed.
Collaborate with subject matter experts to create and maintain technical training content.
Stay current with learning and development industry trends, making recommendations for new training programs and technologies.
Develop and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including customers, vendors, and industry associations.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, who is service-minded, well-organized, and able to work independently as well as in teams. You are data-driven with the ability to analyse data and make informed decisions, open-minded, and adaptable to change.
Other requirements:
Relevant education or experience as a Project Leader and/or Training professional.
Project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Knowledge of training methods, tools, and technologies.
Proficient in basic computer applications, project management software, and data management systems.
Experience using a Learning Management System (LMS) is a plus.
Fluency in English is required.
Good technical understanding of our equipment is a plus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than March 15, 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Kylli Skoglund, kylli.skoglund@epiroc.com
