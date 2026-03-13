Trade Compliance Manager & Local Trade Compliance Officer Sweden
2026-03-13
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to:
Local SCM Manager Robotics Sweden
Trade Compliance Manager & Local Trade Compliance Officer Sweden
Are you ready to shape the future of robotics and advanced manufacturing? At ABB Robotics, you will join a global technology leader driving the next wave of industrial transformation. Our Västerås site is the heart of our European robotics production-where innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence come together to serve customers across the globe.
We are now strengthening our Trade Compliance organization in Sweden and establishing a dedicated local function. We are now seeking a confident, collaborative leader and subject matter expert to head this team and ensure that ABB Robotics continues to operate with integrity and excellence in Trade Compliance.
Responsibilities
As our Trade Compliance Manager and Local Trade Compliance Officer, you will play a critical role in safeguarding our business and enabling compliant, seamless operations. You will:
Lead and develop the Swedish Trade Compliance function across customs, export control and sanctions.
Serve as the primary link between the Swedish organization and ABB's global Trade Compliance team, ensuring alignment with global standards and local regulatory expectations and proactively assess implications for the business.
Continuously assess, manage, and mitigate trade compliance risks while overseeing permits, authorizations, and regulatory interactions.
Provide strategic guidance and hands-on expertise across key areas such as export control and sanctions, customs compliance, country of origin, and risk-based decision making.
Manage a team of approx. five direct reports and guide additional 3-5 colleagues as functional lead. You will be part of our local Supply Chain Management team in Sweden.
Contribute operationally and strategically balancing leadership responsibilities with active subject matter engagement.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience.
Several years of hands-on Trade Compliance experience, spanning customs, export control and sanctions.
Deep expertise in regulatory advisory and compliance driven decision making.
Fluency in Swedish and English is mandatory.
Strong communication skills and the ability to build trust across all levels of the organization and with external authorities.
Strong analytical, problem-solving and stakeholder management skills.
Demonstrated leadership capabilities and a genuine interest in developing people and teams.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
From well-being to retirement, ABB offers benefits that support every stage of your career.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Lina Heybroek, +46725 23 20 90. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
