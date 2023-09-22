Trade Advisor At The Danish Embassy In Stockholm
2023-09-22
Do you want to help expand collaboration between Denmark and Sweden
within the health sector, hospitals and eldercare? Do you want to help
Danish companies grow their business relations in Sweden? Do you have a
strong networking mindset? Then you might be the person we are looking
for.
About the job
As advisor at the Danish Embassy in Stockholm you will help and support mainly
Danish SMEs with their business models, their export plans and the
implementation thereof. You will support companies' first contact, initiatives and
activities in the Swedish market and help create new collaboration and market
opportunities for the companies. You will work on the initial first steps at both
strategic and operational levels. There are many opportunities also to work with
delegations and market visits. You are also part of our regional collaboration and
work closely with your colleagues in Norway and Finland.
Qualifications
• A relevant academic education, e.g. in social sciences, business school or
similar
• Preferably knowledge of and network in the Swedish healthcare sector,
knowledge of digitalization and solutions needed in the health area, SMEs and
internationalization
• Work experience with public-private partnerships from either national,
municipal or regional level or through specific projects
• Preferably knowledge of the Trade Council 's SME services and our toolbox -
if not, then insight into how smaller companies scale and grow their business
• Ability to create close relationships with companies and stakeholders
• This is probably one of your first positions. If you have experience with
working in an international environment it's good. However, not to have this
experience is not a disadvantage
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English
• The applicant must be proficient in Danish (Swedish or Norwegian)
• You work efficiently on your own, but act as a team player in the regional setting of sector teams
• Committed, outgoing, flexible and result oriented
• Able to handle many relationships and projects at the same time - and good at seeing opportunities.
Terms of employment
You will be employed as a local employee at the embassy. Salary according to qualifications within a public organization. You will be entitled to 2,08 days of paid vacation per month and your standard working hours will be 37 hours per week with a large degree of flexibility in organizing your own daily working hours. Benefits and other conditions will be based on the Embassy's Staff Handbook.
Place of work
You will be hired at The Trade Council in Sweden, be part of the embassy staff and report directly to the Head of Trade in the embassy. In your daily work, you will report to the Head of Trade.
Expected start date
December 1st 2023 or soonest thereafter.
Application
The application deadline is October 11th at 12 am. We will consider applications and conduct interviews on a running basis. We need a motivated application that should also include information on education, previous work, qualifications, language skills, references, etc. Attaching the resume alone is not considered an application. We will interview between October 11-18th. Submit your application to jobstoamb@um.dk
.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to promote equality and diversity. Therefore, everyone interested is encouraged to apply for the position regardless of age, gender, religion and ethnicity.
Contact
Do you need further information regarding the job you are welcome to contact Head of Trade Tine Hylleberg by email tinhyl@um.dk
or +46 072 303 7833.
About the Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ The Trade Council
