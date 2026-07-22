Träarbetare/Snickare utan yrkesbevis Projektanställning

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Hayatidehlaghi, Camellia / Snickarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla snickarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
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About us
HanaTech is a Stockholm-based company operating within construction, carpentry and technical services. We provide services to both private individuals and companies, with a strong focus on quality, accuracy and reliability.
About the position
We are looking for a committed and responsible carpenter/woodworker to join our team in Stockholm. This is a permanent, full-time position.
The main duties include:
• installation and replacement of wooden windows and doors
• interior and exterior carpentry work
• basic renovation and installation work
• handling construction materials, hand tools and power tools
• following applicable health and safety procedures
The work will be carried out at different project locations in Stockholm and the surrounding area.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who:
• has at least one year of practical experience in construction or carpentry
• has basic knowledge of woodworking and installation
• can work both independently and as part of a team
• is careful, responsible and punctual
• can communicate in English at a basic level
Basic English is required. Experience in window and door installation is an advantage. A formal trade certificate is not required.
Employment information
Employment type: Permanent employment
Working hours: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm
Starting date: According to agreement
What we offer
Salary: Fixed monthly salary.
Insurance: An insurance package covering health insurance, life insurance, occupational injury insurance (TFA) and occupational pension insurance (ITP or equivalent).
Holiday entitlement, working hours and other employment conditions are regulated in accordance with Swedish law and applicable agreements.
Application
Please submit your application no later than 21 August 2026.
Send your CV and a short personal introduction to:camelliahayati@hanatech.se
Applications will be reviewed after the advertising period has ended.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Camellia Hayatidehlaghi
Business Owner and Recruitment Manager
Email: camelliahayati@hanatech.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-31
E-post: camelliahayati@hanatech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hayatidehlaghi, Camellia Arbetsplats
HanaTech Jobbnummer
10009660