Tour guide in Stockholm and the surrounding area
2025-08-05
About the employer:
We are a DMC in Northern Europe. Our company takes care of clients visiting Scandinavia for their holidays. Currently, we are looking for seasonal guides in Stockholm to join our team. This is an opportunity with many perks and benefits.
About the job:
We are always looking for passionate guides and storytellers to join our team. Our guides introduce international guests to Stockholm and its surrounding areas. We offer a variety of tours, including classic city tours, combined city and Drottningholm Castle tours, bike tours and excursions to Uppsala, Sigtuna, the Rune Kingdom and more. Tours typically last from 3 to 8 hours.
Extensive guiding experience is not required - as long as you are well-prepared, organized and enthusiastic about sharing Stockholm's history and culture.
This is a contract with many perks, benefits and professional growth opportunities.
Essential Requirements:
• Excellent knowledge of Stockholm, local everyday life, Swedish history, eating habits and culture.
• Confidence in your own abilities and strong decision-making skills.
• Ability to remain calm, flexible, resourceful, and well-organized, even during long working hours.
• Strong people and leadership skills.
• Punctual and responsible for all tasks assigned.
• The role of a tour guide can be demanding but also highly rewarding. If you want to combine your passion for travel and adventure with your excellent people skills, this could be the perfect career for you.
• Fluent in English; additional languages are an advantage.
Desirable Requirements:
• Young at heart and energetic, with a positive attitude.
• Highly flexible and quick to adapt to changes.
Willingness to work extra hours and take on overtime when needed.
From 300.00 SEK per hour
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
E-post: viktoria@easytravel.eu
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Easy Travel Ltd.
111 60 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
CEO
Viktoria Hurri viktoria@easytravel.eu +358444496555
9445575