Torsby Hospital, Sweden is looking for two specialists in internal medicine
2024-04-18
The Medical department at Torsby Hospital is looking for a specialist in internal medicine to become one of the consultant physicians in our team.
Torsby hospital is a pleasant workplace with a friendly atmosphere delivering high quality medical care. Learn more about the position and apply today!
Torsby hospital is a district hospital with 24/7 emergency services. It is situated in the north of the beautiful Värmland county. We serve a population of 40,000 inhabitants in the municipalities of Torsby, Sunne, Hagfors and Munkfors. Our goal is to deliver high quality medical care that contributes to a world-class quality of life for our citizens.
The hospital has a medical department and a department of surgery, orthopaedics and anaesthetics. There are 48 inpatient beds on three wards and an ICU with 4 beds. We have a modern operating theatre and an endoscopy unit. Our emergency department is open 24/7 and staffed by medical, surgical and orthopaedic doctors on call. We also have an outpatients department with specialised clinics.
In the medical department we take care of patients with a broad spectrum of medical conditions, both as inpatients and in the outpatient department. We have a special focus on cardiology, stroke patients, gastroenterology, endocrinology and rheumatology. We also have a mobile team delivering care to palliative patients and patients with advanced medical illnesses.
Torsby hospital is a pleasant workplace with several advantages. We are known for our friendly atmosphere and excellent cooperation between the different staff categories and the different departments. The decision making paths are short and efficient. We are constantly striving to ensure the best possible working environment for all staff at the hospital. These features are the basis that enables us to deliver high quality care to our patients.
Living in Torsby you can enjoy life in the countryside while at the same time having all necessary facilities for daily life and all school types in close proximity.
As a specialist in internal medicine, you will be part of our team of seven consultants and about 14 junior doctors in training. You should have a broad knowledge in internal medicine and feel comfortable in treating acutely ill patients with a wide range of medical ailments. You will be responsible for the care of inpatients on the ward and outpatients in your clinic. At the clinic, there is the opportunity for you to focus on certain groups of patients. After sufficient introduction you will also be taking part in the on call roster as a backup for the junior college on call. You will get the chance to advance to a consultant position. There is also the possibility to complete subspecialty training.
We can offer you:
- Work at a small hospital with full emergency services, short decision making paths and outstanding working atmosphere.
- A teaching hospital that has been recognised for its high quality
- A management team that cares about you
- Nice accommodation close to nature
- Help with finding accommodation
- Good connections to the international airports in Oslo and Stockholm
- A high quality of life with the possibility to engage in a wide range of outdoor activities from fishing and hunting to mountain biking and skiing
- A health promoting workplace with access to wellness activities and wellness allowanceshttps://regionvarmland.se/regionvarmland/jobb-utbildning--forskning/jobba-med-oss/work-with-us
Language training and introduction program
We offer Swedish language course and introduction program.
We can share knowledge, experience and clear strategies for handling new challenges and for integrating quickly into the Swedish society. We can also offer help for you and your family with relocation and with establishing yourselves. https://nyivarmland.se/
Your rights and benefits as an employee
The following are some of our rights and benefits:
- All our employees receive at least 25 days of holiday, and as a new employee your paid leave will accrue from day one.
- We give employees the possibility of learning and developing their skills in the daily work.
- We take care of you as an employee and we also provide opportunities for a life-long financial security for you. We have good benefits and different insurances.
- Most of our services have the possibility of flexible working hours.
- We want to promote health and wellness for all employees. An important part of the health promotion work is the wellness allowance.
A more pleasant life in Värmland
- An open and welcoming environment, an international business community, a strong storytelling tradition, inspiring culture, sports and outdoor life and an innovative university.
- https://visitvarmland.com/english/
You are welcome to contact us on email for more information:
Jeanette Arvidsson mailto:jeanette.e.arvidsson@regionvarmland.se
, Head of department.
Tanja Ihle, mailto:tanja.ihle@regionvarmland.se
, Specialist internal medicin.
mailto:Rekrytering.utland@regionvarmland.se
for questions about our Swedish course, relocation and introduction.
