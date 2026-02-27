Torsby Hospital, Sweden is looking for nurses
2026-02-27
Are you a registered nurse interested in an engaging and fulfilling role on a hospital ward? Do you enjoy variation in your everyday work? Are you looking for a calmer lifestyle closer to nature? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
We are a small hospital in northern Värmland with a big heart for our patients and staff.
We consider all our employees and all our departments important to ensure high quality care for our patients.
We are known for excellent cooperation between our different units, short decision-making paths and close contact to the hospital management.
As a nurse at Torsby hospital you will be a part of a dedicated team of nurses and nursing assistants on the ward. Your tasks include both basic and specific care for orthopedic and surgical as well as medical patients. You will be responsible for providing smooth and safe care, monitoring vital signs, administering medication and collaborating with the interdisciplinary team to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. During night shifts you plan and perform all care together with the team on the ward. Collaboration skills are essential. We value mature personalities who are proactive and flexible. During stressful situations you should be able to rely on your clinical judgment and prioritize tasks.
We are looking for a professional with excellent communication skills, a passion for thorough work and the ability to perform well even under pressure. Previous experience in a hospital setting is preferred but not required.
If you are a compassionate and motivated individual who is ready to make a difference in the lives of our patients, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to join our team and start making a difference today! https://regionvarmland.se/regionvarmland/jobb-utbildning--forskning/jobba-med-oss/work-with-us
Applications will be handled after the end of the application period.
About Us
Region Värmland exists to ensure that everyone living here thrives and that our region remains attractive and competitive. We make a difference in healthcare, dental care, public transportation, regional development, and culture and education. We are there for people in life's biggest moments as well as in all the everyday moments in between. Our vision is world-class quality of life.
Do you want to work towards the well-being of everyone in Värmland? Welcome to submit your application.https://regionvarmland.se/regionvarmland/jobb-utbildning--forskning/jobba-med-oss/vara-formaner
Jeanette Arvidsson +46108347135 Jobbnummer
