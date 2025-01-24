Three (3) stage workers at Nordic Stretch Tents AB
Lernia Bemanning AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Halmstad Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Halmstad
2025-01-24
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Halmstad
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Nordic Stretch Tents AB specialises in the rigging of stretch tent structures for events in the Nordics and primarily, Sweden. We provide attractive covers as well as furniture and other equipment for various types of events, such as large festivals, fairs, exhibitions, sporting events etc. and weather proofing solutions for other various establishments.
We are now looking for three (3) stage workers (scenarbetare) to join our expanding team for the season April 1st to September 30th, 2025.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a stage worker you will working with various tasks before, during and after events at specified locations. Your duties will include loading/unloading heavy tents, furniture and other rigging or stage equipment. You will also be setting up and dismantling stages, different models of stretch tents, glamping tents and Eco Stretch Houses. The position also includes tasks at our warehouse facility with cleaning and repairing stretch tents, furniture and other equipment and preparing them for transport to our clients.
ABOUT YOU
We think that you are an organized and service minded person with previous experience from similar tasks, specifically from rigging stretch tent structures and as a stage worker. Experience in construction is meritorious.
You should have a good ability to work in a team and be comfortable in a physically demanding role where heavy lifting is required.
These positions involve travelling to and from event locations and will require you to have a valid driver's license.
ABOUT NORDIC STRETCH TENTS AB
We have been fortunate to work with fantastic people, companies and big brands over the years. Nordic Stretch Tents co-owner, Jeandre Le Roux, has created magical places in a variety of spaces over the years. She has transformed beaches into deserts, attics into enchanted forests, and old barns into Winter Wonderlands.
Our stretch tents are engineered by the world's leading stretch tent manufacturer based in Cape Town, South Africa.
Please read about working at Nordic Stretch Tents AB on our website: www.nordicstretchtents.com
DETAILS ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
These roles are a recruitment for seasonal personnel, and you will be directly employed by Nordic Stretch Tents AB.
Location: Halmstad, Sweden and travelling to and from events in other locations
Working hours: Generally, day-time, but travel and other work may occur during evening and nights.
Start of employment: According to mutual agreement, but preferably during the season from April 1st to September 30th, 2025.
Type of employment: Seasonal, full-time
Housing: The employer has secured housing during the whole employment period for a rental fee to be paid by the new employee.
If you are joining us from another city or country we are happy to support you with all practical details that may come up through our collaboration with Lernia Workforce Mobility www.lernia.se/for-foretag/workforce-mobility/
APPLICATION
In your application you need to include your resume/CV and a cover letter that includes your relevant experience for this role. In this recruitment process we do not accept applications that are sent by e-mail or through regular mail.
If you have any questions about this role contact Malin Isaksson by e-mail malin.isaksson@lernia.se
For technical or application issues contact info@lernia.se
Last date of application is 3rd of February 2025
ABOUT LERNIA
Lernia develops the future workforce in Sweden. Through our contributions within education, job matching, staffing, recruitment and relocation we support companies in securing their competence needs and assists tens of thousands of people to their next job. This has been our task for over 100 years.
In 2023 Lernia had a revenue of 3,5 billion SEK and we have offices in all of Sweden. We educated and coached 19 900 people and supplied 11 500 staffing consultants. 13 700 people were given new job opportunities through our services.
You can read more about us at Lernia on our website www.lernia.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia Bemanning & Rekrytering Jobbnummer
9124437