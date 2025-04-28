The International High School is looking for teachers with qualifications i
Vår vision är att Göteborg ska vara en internationellt ledande utbildnings- och kunskapsstad. Utbildningsförvaltningen i Göteborg bedriver verksamhet inom kommunal gymnasieskola, vuxenutbildning, yrkeshögskola, anpassad gymnasieskola, komvux som anpassad utbildning, studie- och yrkesvägledning, modersmål samt skolutveckling.
I vårt arbete har vi ett tydligt elevfokus som sätter kunskap och färdigheter i ett sammanhang där inre motivation, medskapande och lust att lära är viktiga ingredienser. Vi arbetar utifrån alla människors lika värde och rättigheter. Tillsammans skapar vi en arbetsmiljö där både elever och medarbetare är delaktiga och verkar för varandras framgång.
The International High School of the Gothenburg Region is one of the very few high schools in Sweden that offers the Swedish national programs taught in entirely in English as well as the International Baccalaureate Programme (IB Diploma Programme).
Our true international learning environment challenges our students to grow together with English as their language of education together with teachers and classmates from different cultural backgrounds. Many of our ambitious and motivated students plan to continue to university and higher education in English speaking countries. We can offer both students and staff possibilities to partake in various exchange programmes including traveling to different destinations around Europe and Africa.
The International High School offers four programs: The IB Diploma Programme, the Social Science Program, the Natural Science Programme and the Social Science Program with courses in advanced English (Spets). The Spets programme with advanced English is unique in Sweden and entails a close cooperation with Gothenburg University. To the IB Diploma Programme and the Spets programme we apply an entrance test procedure to place the students.
As a IB teacher you will be a part of a large international network of teachers all around the world sharing a philosophy around education and approach to teaching and learning. Generally, all teachers teach both IB classes and classes on the national side. All of the positions we offer are partially or entirely placed at our IB programmes.
For all positions you should have experience of teaching in both the IB Diploma Programme as well as in the national programme. The role of a class mentor is included in the positions. As a teacher at The International High School you will play your role in one of the programme teams where you will collaborate with colleagues. You will also cooperate with at least one subject team with focus on developing teaching methods that makes a difference and improves learning. The positions vary in size from 45% to 100%.Kvalifikationer
Kvalifikationer/Qualifications - Meriterande
Are you a teacher with solid knowledge in your subjects? Are you experienced in teaching in English? Are you interested in working in an international environment at an international school? Do you have a Swedish Lärarlegimation? These are the demands.
Meritorious is to have competence in CLIL (Content and Language Integrated Learning), having IBDP subject training in relevant subjects.
These are the subjects.
Mathematics/Matematik
Computer Science/programmering
Art/Bild
Biology/biologi
Science/Naturkunskap
Business studies/företagsekonomi
Det är fler tjänster som kommer att tillsättas, det är både tillsvidare- och tidsbegränsade anställningar.
