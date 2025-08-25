Text Producer to Global Fashion Company
Join a Global fashion company in Shaping Exceptional Product Communication. We are currently seeking an experienced and creative Text Producer to join the Marketing team. This is a consulting assignment from September 2025 to August 2026, with potential for extension, it offers the opportunity to contribute to impactful marketing communication in a truly global setting, helping to elevate product storytelling for customers worldwide.
About the Role
As a Text Producer in the Marketing department, you will help shape the voice of the brand across multiple platforms. You will be responsible for delivering clear, engaging, and on-brand product copy that inspires customers and drives sales globally. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will ensure that all product descriptions meet the highest standards of quality, consistency, and market adaptation.
Key Responsibilities include:
• Write engaging and accurate product copy for various marketing platforms, including websites, mobile applications, and external media campaigns.
• Deliver high-quality master versions of product copy on schedule, ensuring consistency with brand tone and messaging.
• Coordinate and manage the translation process for product copy across multiple markets.
• Ensure all product descriptions comply with marketing best practices, legal standards, and ethical guidelines while effectively supporting sales objectives.
• Develop and maintain comprehensive copywriting guidelines, including tone of voice, SEO optimization, and platform-specific requirements.
Qualifications & Experience:
• Degree or formal education in Written Communication, Marketing, Journalism, or a related field.
• Basic knowledge of textile materials and fashion-related terminology.
• Excellent written communication skills with strong attention to detail.
• Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
• Familiarity with SEO principles and their application in content creation is a strong advantage.
Sounds interesting?
