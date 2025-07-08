Text producer to a global fashion company
Join an international player in the fashion industry as a text producer, where your words will help shape product experiences across digital and physical touchpoints.
This role offers a unique opportunity to work at the heart of content creation, supporting global marketing efforts from concept to execution.
This is a full-time consulting assignment starting August and runs until 31st of March, with possible extension.
About the roleYou will be part of a dynamic content production team, responsible for delivering compelling product copy aligned with brand voice and commercial goals. Reporting to a content or marketing manager, your focus will be crafting and managing copy for multiple markets and platforms, ensuring consistency and quality at scale.
Responsibilities Craft clear and engaging product copy for websites, mobile apps, and marketing campaigns
Deliver master versions of product descriptions in line with tone-of-voice and delivery deadlines
Coordinate translations of product copy for global markets
Ensure compliance with brand, legal, and ethical standards in all written content
Support sales objectives through persuasive and informative product descriptions
Maintain and evolve copywriting guidelines, including tone, SEO, and format standards
Apply basic SEO principles to improve content visibility and performance
About you
You're an Associate-level copywriter with a flair for language and a sharp eye for detail. Your understanding of fashion and textiles helps you describe products with accuracy and creativity, while your collaborative mindset allows you to work seamlessly within cross-functional teams. This role is ideal for someone early in their consulting career who is ready to build on a solid foundation in marketing and communication within a global setting.
Experience and skills Degree in Written Communication, Marketing, Journalism, or a related field
At least 1-2 years of copywriting experience, preferably in fashion or retail
Excellent English writing and editing skills
Familiarity with textile materials and fashion terminology
Knowledge of SEO content practices is a strong plus
Strong organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines
Comfortable working onsite in a fast-paced, collaborative environment
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
