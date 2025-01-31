Text producer to a creative and well-known fashion company!
2025-01-31
Do you love to write informative and inspiring texts in English? Do you have an interest of materials and products connected to beauty and interior design? Our customer is now expanding their team with another employee in central Stockholm.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will join a large marketing team that has a lot of fun together! As a text producer, you will constantly work to improve product information with the goal of creating the best possible product presentation for customers.
Here you are offered:
• The ability to get a foot in the door of a global company
• An open, fast-changing, flexible, humane and fun workplace!
• A company with a start-up corporate culture, a lot of forward-thinking and a strong belief in a digital future
• The possibility of working from home 50%
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create product copy to be used for our clients various marketing channels
• Deliver master versions of the product copy on time
• Administer the translations of the product copy
• Ensure that the master product copy are selling and accurate in accordance with good marketing ethics and legal requirements
• Create guidelines for master copy, including general guidelines, follow tone of voice, SEO etc.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree or formal education within written communication
• Basic knowledge of textile materials
• Strong written and verbal communication skills, English proficiency
• Understanding of how the physical and online store can contribute to a seamless shopping experience
• Technical ability in order to operate and be up to date with systems, tools and guidelines
• Understand how to collaborate cross functionally with our internal stakeholders to achieve results
• Experience in and passion for the written word, which gives you knowledge and insights into problems related to spelling and misspellings
• Understanding of copy and garment flow complexity
• Knowledge about product info management (PIM), tools and methods
• Experience in copy production
• Great interest in beauty, fashion and interior design
As a person, you are open-minded, unpretentious, meticulous and efficient. You take your own initiatives and constantly see the opportunity for improvement. You like to make contacts and value collaboration while being used to working independently and taking responsibility for your own work.
Other information
• Start: 3/3 - 31/12 with the possibility of extension.
• Scope: Full-time, 40 hours/week
• Location: Stockholm City. Remote 50%
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
