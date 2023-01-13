Testing Coordinator for a well-known company in the transport industry
2023-01-13
Do you have a university degree in mechanical engineering or a similar education? Are you looking for a role where you get to use planning skills and detail-oriented personality? Do you also find it exciting to be a part of an exciting global company? Then this might be the job for you!
About the position
On behalf of our client, Perido is looking for a Testing Coordinator. The company is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions and are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. The Mechanical Testing group specialize in full-scale crash tests and component testing of cabs. They are currently a team om 10 people at the office located in Södertälje.
Your daily tasks
As a Testing Coordinator, you will be responsible for ensuring that the items to be tested are delivered on time and are in the correct status. This includes both modifying existing trucks and building of prototypes. You will also be responsible for coordinating the test performed at external testing institutes in Sweden and abroad. If you are interested, you may also have the opportunity to perform some tests yourself. Method development is a natural part of the work and involves improving our methods and processes.
The job involves frequent interaction with our design groups, the project office and other testing groups. Some of the tests are done inhouse and some are done at external testing institutes, which may require some travel within Sweden and Europe.
Your characteristics
We are looking for a person that solves problems without missing the long-term strategies, sees logic and connection in complex information or environment. You have strong planning skills and are detail-oriented. You have strong communication skilld and are comfortable leading other. Furthermore, we hope that you are service minded, independent and self-motivated.
Is this a challenge you want to take on?
We look forward to reading your application today!
Qualifications:
University degree in mechanical engineering or a similar education
Excellent skills in English or Swedish, both spoken and written
Meritorious
Experience working with heavy vehicles
Experience working in CATIA
Contract type and hours
Full-time consultant until 2023-12-31. Start 2023-02-15.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/. Click on the apply button in the advertisement for the current position and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and / or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement, only when contacting the responsible recruiter will you receive all the information you need. The responsible recruiter for this position is Jennifer Berglund. You can reach her at jennifer.berglund@perido.se
. If you have questions or concerns, you are also welcomed to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 33680 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 800 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a consultant with us, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening your skills in our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: perido.se/om-oss/om-oss-undermeny/ Så ansöker du
