Tester - Boxcars and HIL Rigs (Automotive)
2025-12-18
We are looking for a Tester - Boxcars and HIL Rigs for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is January 2026, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje.
About the Role
We are looking for a skilled and detail-oriented SW Tester analyst to join our test team responsible for Resource Management and Wakeup and Shut down of core system. In this role, you will work with advanced test environments such as HIL rigs and boxcars to validate and verify embedded systems for automotive applications. You will play a key part in ensuring system functionality and reliability before deployment.
Key Responsibilities
• Execute and develop test cases for HIL rigs and boxcars.
• Perform integration and system-level testing of hardware and software components.
• Analyze test results, troubleshoot issues, and report findings to development teams.
• Collaborate with engineers to improve test coverage and automation.
• Maintain and configure boxcars and HIL rigs and related test equipment.
Qualifications
• Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or equivalent experience.
• Experience with boxcar and HIL testing environments and automotive systems.
• Knowledge of CAN, LIN, and other automotive communication protocols.
• Familiarity with tools such as Vector, or similar.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
• Experience with scripting languages (Python, CAPL, Robot Framework) for test automation.
• Understanding of automotive standards (ISO 26262, AUTOSAR).
Please note: No candidates will be reviewed and no questions will be answered between December 20th and January 7th. Interviews will be held earliest January 9th.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in January 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
