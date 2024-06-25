Test Engineer needed at company in the automotive industry!
2024-06-25
Do you have a university degree in engineering or a similar education? And 2+ years of experience from testing? Are you looking for a role where you get to use planning skills and your detail-oriented personality? Do you also find it exciting to be a part of an exciting global company? Then this might be the job for you!
About the position
We are now looking for a Test Engineer to our client, a world-leading supplier of transport solutions that together with its customers and partners are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. You will be working at the office in Södertälje.
Your daily tasks
As a Test Engineer, you are responsible for ensuring the quality of the engine management system and aftertreatment system software for the powertrain control systems. The team consists of test developers who write the test cases for the system testing of the software and test engineers who execute the test cases in trucks, buses, and industrial engines. In this role, it is vital to have C, CE and DE driving license along with a long experience in driving trucks and buses.
You will primarily work with:
Performing safety tests, function tests, and manual tests of the engine software in trucks, buses, and industrial engines.
Document the test results and deviations found during testing
Work with review of specifications and analysis
Test OBD legal requirements for the US market
Work with continuous improvements
Your characteristics
To be successful in this role, we are looking for someone who likes to work in a team and seek information independently while sharing their knowledge and experiences with others. We also think you are well-organized and detail-oriented. Furthermore, have strong communication skills and am service-minded, independent, and self-motivated.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Master/bachelor's in engineering or likewise
2+ years of experience from testing
C, CE & D driver 's license
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 12 months, with a possibility of extension. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34301 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
