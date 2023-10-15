Test engineer for company in the marine industry
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Do you want to work in a young, hungry and ambitious team where you also get to contribute to the transition to a fossil-free marine industry?
As a test engineer, you work with HIL rigs to test diesel and electric engines. The job is very dynamic and it requires both good knowledge of software, controls and simulation technology and electronics. You work in a team and always have a colleague to discuss with in order to arrive at the best solution to the problem you are facing.
Your assignment:
Build and maintain the hardware rigs to simulate engines (both diesel and electric)
Analyze the results of the tests and compile them
Improve the models and work processes for increased accuracy
All this in close collaboration with the rest of the team
Your profile:
We are looking for someone who combines a solid technical education in embedded systems and software with a genuine interest in electronics. Your curiosity and your ability to cooperate are what distinguish you and you are not afraid to take your own initiative and learn new things.
We see that you have:
Good knowledge of Matlab and Simulink
Good knowledge of electronics (12V/24V)
Knowledge of Python
Good analytical skills
Good at leading yourself and collaborating with others
Fluency in spoken and written English
Meritorious:
Experience from LabView
Location: Gothenburg
Form of employment: 12 months via New Minds which turns into a permanent employment with the customer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Jobbnummer
8190886