Test Automation Engineer to big bank in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about ensuring software quality in every development phase? Join a dynamic Scrum team as a Test Automation Engineer, where you'll use your automation skills to make a real impact on business outcomes.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Test Automation Engineer at the bank, you will analyze, design, and execute testing and deployments according to the banks standards. You will play a key role in a Scrum team, ensuring that deliveries are business-oriented and of the highest quality. Your responsibilities will include reporting, assigning, and tracking software defects to enhance future development. Additionally, you will perform testing throughout all phases of the test lifecycle and efficiently conduct regression testing. A core part of the role involves automating test cases for DS, MDM, and API. Remote work is available, with details to be agreed upon with the Line Manager.
You will work together with another Test Automation Engineer who is based in Stockholm and be a part of the Master Data Management train and collaborate with analytics, business and developers. You will work with technologies such as Java Selenium and qTests and in a SAFe methodology.
The role offers the opportunity to grow within the company, starting as a consultant via Academic Work with a long-term aim for full-time employment at the bank if all parts are happy with the collaboration.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts, as well as increase your skills as a Automation Test Engineer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In the Test Automation Engineer role you will infuse business context/domain knowledge in the Scrum team to ensure deliveries are fit-for-purpose and business value-oriented. Furthermore you will report, assign and track resolution of software defects to improve future development quality and person testing on all phases in the test life cycle to ensure robust implementation.
• Analyze and design tests in line with the banks standards
• Perform testing in all phases of the test lifecycle
• Conduct efficient regression testing
• Automate test cases on DS, MDM, and AP
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Minimun of 4 years of experience from working with Testautomation
• Experience of script development using Java Selenium
• Knowledge or certification of Tricentis qTest
• Experience in writing SQL queries and database testing
• Experience in API testing
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the bank industry
• More then 4 years of experience of testautomation
• Proficent in Swedish
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
• Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106780". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8872166