Tequila Ink söker en erfaren piercare till vårt team
Tequila Ink AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2026-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tequila Ink AB i Stockholm
Tequila Ink AB is currently looking for a new professional piercer to join our team. We are looking for someone with solid piercing experience who is passionate about both the craft and providing excellent customer service.
We are looking for someone with knowledge and practical experience in:
Ear piercings
Facial piercings
Oral piercings
Body piercings
Dermal piercings
It is extremely important to us that our clients feel safe, comfortable, and well cared for. We therefore value someone who is thorough, professional, and committed to delivering a high standard of customer service.
You should be able to explain the entire piercing process clearly and calmly, provide accurate aftercare information, and always prioritise the client's safety and overall experience.
We would ideally like you to:
Have previous experience working as a piercer
Maintain high hygiene standards and follow industry guidelines
Be service-minded, communicative, and responsible
Feel comfortable working both independently and as part of a team
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? We look forward to hearing from you and hopefully welcoming you to the Tequila Ink AB team!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://tequilaink.se/jobba-hos-oss/
E-post: tequila.ink.ab.recruit@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tequila Ink AB
(org.nr 559531-5325)
Björngårdsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
118 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10011420