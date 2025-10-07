Tenure-Track, Assistant Professor Position at The Department of Economics
Description and Qualification
The Department of Economics at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) seeks candidates for one tenure-track assistant professor position.
Applicants from any field within economics will be considered. The appointment starts August 1, 2026, and applicants are expected to have completed their Ph.D. or equivalent degree by then.
Application
The deadline for applications is November 15, 2025. Applications should be submitted on the https://econjobmarket.org/website
and should include a CV, three letters of reference, and a job market paper (clearly labeled) as well as other papers (optional). Interviews will be conducted online. We intend to interview most applicants in December 2025 around the time of the European Job Market.
Interviews will be conducted remotely by video starting December 2025.
For further information about the Department of Economics, see https://www.hhs.se/en/Research/Departments/DE/
or contact malin.skanelid@hhs.se
.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
