Tenure track faculty position to Department of Management and Organization
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
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Department of Management and Organization (DMO), Stockholm School of Economics
The Department of Management and Organization at the Stockholm School of Economics invites applications for a tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level in HRM, leadership, organization behaviour, or organization studies.
Your profile
We are looking for candidates with a Ph.D. in Business Administration, or a closely related discipline (doctoral degree must be completed before taking up the position). As a candidate, you should have a research background in any of the areas of organization behaviour, leadership studies, organization studies or HRM and have an interest in conducting research that has practical implications for organizations.
We especially seek candidates with an international academic background to further enrich DMO's faculty diversity and international profile. The successful candidate is expected to thrive in an inclusive, methodologically and theoretically pluralist research environment that aims to contribution to both academic knowledge and a better society. Candidates will have demonstrable strengths in both research and teaching.
Your qualifications
Candidates will have demonstrated the ability to publish in top-tier peer-reviewed international journals, such as AJG (4/4*) and those on the FT50 list. This will be evidenced by publications, research pipeline, and a documented presence in the international research community.
In teaching, experience of designing and delivering courses, as well as supervising student projects is considered a merit. Candidates are expected to show independence and an ability to constructively collaborate with colleagues. Teaching (in English) is primarily at Bachelor and Master levels. The teaching load for the position is 20-40% of the working time, typically equating to 2-4 courses per year.
Conditions
The tenure period is 6-years. In teaching and research, there are ample opportunities to engage in collaboration with the wide network of partner organizations at the Stockholm School of Economics, including ABB, Accenture, Ericsson, H&M, McKinsey & Co, Scania, SEB and many others.
The intended starting date for the successful candidate is around August 2027 (open to negotiation). Salaries are set on individual basis.
About the Department of Management and Organization (DMO)
Faculty at DMO conduct research at the intersection of people, organizations and society. Research is multidisciplinary, applies both qualitative and quantitative methodologies and ranges from positivist to interpretive and critical approaches. A vision uniting the department is that its research should contribute to driving responsible change in business and society.
The department has a high-performance research orientation and culture. Faculty members are expected to be committed researchers and to regularly publish in top journals within their respective fields. Our faculty members serve on international editorial boards and hold other roles reflecting their engagement in the international academic community.
The department also values teaching and research outreach. Faculty are dedicated to engaged scholarship and student learning and teach a wide range of courses in management, organizational behaviour and organization studies. This translates into the use of real-life cases in teaching, illustrating the strategic ambition of SSE to be a benchmark for societal collaboration. In both research and teaching, faculty members regularly engage with decision makers in organizations and society at large.
How to apply:
Applications should be submitted through the SSE Varbi online platform (....). To apply, please submit:
A cover letter articulating your fit with the position description and the research diversity of DMO, and your research interests
Teaching and outreach portfolio
A curriculum vitae
A separate document listing both published articles (if any) and articles submitted and under review with journals.
Copies of representative research.
Names and contact information for three persons willing to provide references.
To ensure that your application will receive full consideration, please submit your full application by October 1st.
Inquiries
Please direct any inquiries to:
Professor Andreas Werr (head of Department, cell: +46 70 558 97 42, andreas.werr@hhs.se
)
Professor Emma Bell (emma.bell@hhs.se
)
Professor Karl Wennberg (karl.wennberg@hhs.se
)
Professor Laurence Romani (laurence.romani@hhs.se
)
SSE HR: Ellen Falkenström (ellen.falkenstrom@hhs.se
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan I Stockholm
Sveavägen 65 (visa karta
)
113 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Department of Management and Organization Jobbnummer
9978728