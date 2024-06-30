Technogarden is looking for the right Senior Scientist to Cantargia AB
Meet a Group international AB / Biomedicinjobb / Malmö Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Malmö
2024-06-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Do you want to make a difference while being a bioprocessing whiz who can turn science into smiles? We're looking for an outstanding Senior Scientist Bioprocess who not only has a knack for bioprocessing but also a good sense of humour!
Why Working for Us?
You will work on both business and project aspects.
You will get to do a lot because we're a small team, no day will be the same and you will never be bored.
We have a dynamic working place where balance between work and pleasure is possible, we believe in working smart, not only hard.
We have an entrepreneur-driven company culture that encourages laughter and a positive attitude.
The decision-making processes with us are short and you have an opportunity to influence - for real.
We have collective agreements, health care allowances and other staff benefits.
What you Actually Will be Working With
Lead and provide expertise in CMC development for biologicals including process development and characterization, optimization, and design of proteins/antibodies. Think of yourself as the mastermind behind making molecules behave.
Coordinate the planning and execution of method development and specifications.
Write and coordinate study protocols and reports.
Stay updated on regulatory requirements and standards for biological process characterization and control. Think of it as keeping your finger on the pulse of science.
Perform market intelligence - stay ahead of what's happening in analytical methods, protein engineering, protein purification, method development, etc.
Attend conferences and present research results. We're looking for someone who can turn a conference room into a captivated audience.
Handle procurement and maintain relationships with CDMOs within your domain. You'll be the glue that holds our external collaborations together.
What is Needed to be Fit for This Role?
We are seeking a highly skilled individual with a PhD or MSc in natural sciences, with experience in the pharmaceutical sector or biotech fields. The ideal candidate will have a background in developing protein/antibody-based drugs and possess knowledge of bioprocess methods for biomolecule manufacturing. Experience in oncology, inflammation, or autoimmune diseases will be considered an asset. The role requires strong project management skills, the ability to handle multiple projects with a positive attitude, and experience in modeling and statistical data analysis for experimental design and result evaluation. A proven track record of selecting and contracting suppliers or CDMOs is essential. Proficiency in both Swedish and English, as well as Microsoft Office, is required, with a special nod to those who can masterfully manipulate Excel spreadsheets.
On a personal level, we value candidates who are outgoing, with excellent communication skills, and who thrive in a team environment. The ability to listen and lead, a commitment to team success, and a willingness to share knowledge are key. We appreciate individuals who are unpretentious and who foster a positive collaborative spirit, believing in the power of achieving together.
About Cantargia
Cantargia is a Swedish biotechnology company that specializes in the development of pharmaceuticals for various types of cancer and inflammatory/autoimmune diseases. The company is listed on OMX Stockholm's Main List (Small Cap).
If you're ready to bring your bioprocessing brilliance and a dash of humor to our team, apply today!
The application deadline is July 15th, 2024, but since we work with ongoing selection, the tip is to apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8777330