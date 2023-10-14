Technician with AV focus
Are you ready to make a real difference at World of Volvo? Join us as one of our technicians with AV focus and help us create the ultimate brand experience!
About Us:
A fantastic place requires fantastic people - join World of Volvo! Imagine a Brand Experience Center created by people for people. Let curiosity guide you through Volvo's inspiring world - a world that's constantly in motion. Step into our realm where we allow you to transform mobility and be inspired by Volvo's brand across all aspects of the experience.
About the Role:
Are you an experienced sound technician and want to work at one of Gothenburg's most modern event venues? Do you want to be part of a team of talented and fun colleagues? Then this job is for you!
As a technician, you get a multifaceted working day where you meet both the company's staff and external guests. The work consists of both practical and administrative tasks where you have a lot of contact with different people, both in Swedish and English.
Your Responsibilities:
The work as a technician mainly means acting as technical support and support in technology and digital meetings to employees and external guests in the daily operations. The house will be filled with everything from large-scale unique experiences such as live music, speeches, to smaller events such as podcasts, conferences and congresses. As a technician, you will rig sound equipment and support the overall sound technical work for these events, support the lighting and video functions as needed.
In addition to this, this digital house will be filled with exciting technology. Among other things, there will be several unique digital experiences, information and cash register systems that you as a technician will support. In addition, it includes administering Office 365, managing accounts in Active Directory, networks, and troubleshooting in Windows environments. Support and troubleshooting in system-specific applications may also occur.
What will you get to do?
Work as a sound, light or image technician in a live context
Help start meetings and conferences
Provide IT and technical assistance to the business and corporate customers
Support of well-known software such as the MS Office suite
Assist in implementing, configuring and testing new technology
Monitoring and maintenance of technology, systems and networks
Repair and replacement of equipment if necessary
Your Background and Skills:
Technical Knowledge: You're familiar with IT infrastructure and AV and have the ability to troubleshoot and solve technical issues quickly.
Enthusiasm: You love technology and are always eager to learn new things and stay updated on the latest IT trends.
Solution-Oriented: You're a problem solver at heart and enjoy finding solutions when challenges arise.
Creativity: You're open to thinking outside the box and implementing creative technical solutions.
Welcome to World of Volvo!
Together, we will create a vibrant meeting place that conveys the essence of the Volvo brand. Our world is constantly in motion, just like you will be when you join us.
Are You Ready for the Technical Challenge?
