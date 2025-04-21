Technical Solution Owner For Sub-Systems To A New Type Of Hvdc Breaker
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-04-21
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems. The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions.
The team at HVDC Products are designing, manufacturing, testing, and managing the converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications. Hitachi Energy is looking for a Technical Solution Owner (TSO) with combined responsibility for two sub-systems of a new type of HVDC Breaker, the UDS and the MOSA. UDS is a drive system for an Ultra Fast Disconnector and MOSA is Metal Oxide Surge Arresters intended to dissipate the energy during current interruption.
How you'll make an impact
You will work closely with the development team that is responsible for the hardware design for both the UDS - drive system and the MOSA.
Set and maintain requirements for the UDS and the MOSA in collaboration with the Technical Responsible (TR) for your products
To keep the documentation and training material for the UDS and MOSA up to date
Support the tenders in selecting the appropriate solutions
Be aware and review TSA's (Temporary Sales Approvals)
Coordinate routine tests and evaluate type tests
Support in resolving production issues, evaluating new suppliers, resolving quality issues
Approve changes of f ex process or supplier
Cost awareness of your products
Own and update map of lifecycle status of your products
Work closely together with the Technical Responsible (TR) for your products
Your background
You have a strong technical interest and a will to work with mixed tasks, both practical and theoretical
You are structured and have a great eye to details
You have the skill and strength to drive different kind of investigations from start to end.
You are communicative and outgoing, as the position requires interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders and functions
You have leadership experience and skills to thrive in a dynamic environment with technical challenges
You have a keen interest in hardware system design
You have experience and knowledge in HVDC and Drive Systems.
You have been working in production or with development.
You have a Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish skills are a merit.
Experiences aside, the most important aspect is your positive attitude. We are looking for you, who are self-motivated and curious, and thrive in a role where you can deepen your knowledge
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anna Holmberg, anna.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
9295714