About Embedded Artists
Embedded Artists AB, founded in 2000, specializes in embedded systems development. Serving over 20,000 customers in 80+ countries and 60+ universities, we deliver reliable System-on-Modules (SOM) based on NXP and Renesas processors as well as connectivity modules based on Murata solutions.
We shorten design cycles with high-quality products, expert support, and custom solutions. Since December 1, 2024, owned by Virtium (U.S. leader in high-reliability memory/storage), we are positioned as an Edge AI Solution Provider for industrial, medical, enterprise, and IoT applications.
About Virtium, our Parent Company
Virtium is a global leader in industrial Edge-AI system solutions, offering a full suite of compute, memory, storage, connectivity modules, and software. Our products power critical applications in manufacturing, transportation, energy, and IoT.
Position Overview
Join our innovative team at Embedded Artists AB as a Technical Sales and Support Specialist for Europe. In this multifaceted role, you will bridge sales, operations, and technical support to empower our global customers in embedded systems and Edge AI solutions. You will streamline order processes, foster distributor relationships, drive marketing initiatives, and deliver expert first-line assistance - all while contributing to our mission of shortening design cycles and accelerating innovation in industrial, medical, enterprise, and IoT sectors. This position offers a unique opportunity to grow with a forward-thinking company backed by Virtium's high-reliability expertise, in a collaborative international environment.
Key Responsibilities
Support European distributors.
First line support, including technical support.
Keeping an updated price list.
Handle customer order processing, including order receiving and general customer order support. Keeping track of order payment. Answering quote requests.
Coordination of orders with production.
Order special key components from our partners.
Marketing and sales activities in Europe, including exhibitions, social media content creation and posting.
Basic Qualifications
Technical background with a preferred MSc, minimum BSc Bachelor.
Fluent in English (CEFR C1 level minimum), both written and speaking.
Minimum of 1.5 years' sales or channel management experience in semiconductors, embedded systems, or industrial computing.
Technical understanding of SOM, connectivity modules and AI accelerator modules.
Demonstrated ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Strong organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Desired Attributes
Attention to details.
Positive, proactive attitude with a "can do" mindset.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with shifting priorities and deadlines. Capable of multitasking.
Location and Travel
This role is based in our Malmö office, Rundelsgatan 14. Expect some international travel to distributors, exhibitions, possible customer visits and Virtium's HQ in the USA.
