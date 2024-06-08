Technical Project Manager to Doro, Malmö
2024-06-08
At Doro, our purpose goes beyond creating mobile devices; we are dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors, providing them with the means to lead active and independent lives. Our commitment is to challenge ageism and foster inclusion, making technology accessible and user-friendly for the elderly. As we continue to position ourselves as Europe's leading tech brand for seniors, we are on the lookout for a Technical Project Manager who aligns with our core principles: trust, ease and care. Could this be you?
About Doro
With roots planted in Sweden since 1974, Doro stands with great focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions in the senior technology market. Our journey of five decades, showcases a rich legacy of engineering excellence and a desire to meet the senior community's unique needs. Doro champions a harmonious work-life balance, offering a supportive and collaborative work environment with personal and professional growth. Join our Malmö team and be part of crafting technology that connects and empowers seniors.
Role Overview
As a Technical Project Manager at Doro, you will play an important role in overseeing projects that aim to simplify technology for seniors. You will ensure that projects are completed on time, within scope, and within budget while aligning with our core principles of trust, ease and care.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage technology projects from inception to completion.
Lead and motivate project teams.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.
Ensure resource availability and allocation to meet project milestones.
Develop detailed project plans and monitor project progress.
Facilitate effective communication with stakeholders to ensure project alignment with business goals.
Assess project risks and develop mitigation strategies.
Maintain comprehensive project documentation and status reports.
Ensure project compliance with legal and regulatory standards.
Promote a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
Who We Are Looking For
We seek a candidate who embodies our core values and possesses a blend of technical expertise and leadership qualities:
Trust: Integrity and reliability are at the core of your work ethic.
Ease: You know that simplicity is key for everyone, both the seniors and your colleagues.
Care: You are empathetic and committed to making a positive impact on seniors' lives.
Communicative: Strong communication skills to articulate project goals and updates.
Organised: Exceptional organisational skills to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Problem Solver: Ability to navigate complex issues and find effective solutions.
Adaptable: Flexibility to adapt to changing project requirements.
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum 2-4 years experience working as a project manager in a technical environment.
Background in a relevant area such as software development, testing and/or hardware/mechanics.
Strong understanding of project management methodologies and tools.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
Experience in a multicultural work environment is a plus.
At Doro, diversity is our strength, and we welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you resonate with our vision and values and believe you can contribute to making technology accessible for seniors, we would love to hear from you.
Apply now to embark on a rewarding career at Doro. Send us your CV and be part of our mission to digitally connect generations.
Learn more about Doro and our impact at www.doro.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-03
