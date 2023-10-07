Technical Merchant Integration Specialist
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
At Brite you will be an essential part of Merchant Solutions and the majority of your time will be dedicated to interacting directly with our customers and ensuring a great experience with Brite with focus on customer and partner onboardings. You will work closely with several teams internally, and help improve our product.
Your main responsibilities will be to manage the onboarding work of merchants and partners end to end, and by that:
Set up merchants and partners for success by facilitating the implementation process for new merchants and partners, as well as existing ones
Having a tight dialogue with our merchants during their onboarding-, integration-, and launch phase and help them solve technical, product or launch related blockers or topics
Educate new merchants/partners, and ensure a smooth adoption to our products and services
Being a link between Sales, Tech, Product and Merchant Solutions team
Update and create onboarding-related documentation, merchant-specific information and guidelines, and implement processes internally
Overarching the area Merchant Integrations and ensure scalability
Prepare, deliver and present solution proposals to merchants based on their needs without losing track of the long term vision
Are you a brite mind?
You're a firm believer that the world, as a whole, and specifically the fintech industry, would be a better place if more individuals shared your enthusiasm for leveraging APIs and seamlessly integrating systems.
Required skills:
Higher education, preferably a technical background
Fluent in English
Previous experience with API's, distributed systems, databases, and/or developer tool
Previous experience with onboarding, processes, product configurations and Customer dialogues
Enthusiastic and passionate for making customers succeed
Ability to operate and execute in a highly ambiguous and fast-paced environment
A passion for user experience, as evidenced by a strong merchant focus, as well as an ability to render complexity down to its essence
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
