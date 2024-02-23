Technical Marketing Specialist - GA Products - system integration
2024-02-23
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you enthusiastic about the latest technological advancements and their global impact? Do you excel in a dynamic setting where innovation intersects with business strategy? Your search ends here! We're actively seeking a Technical Marketing Specialist to spearhead our Grid Automation solutions.
Your responsibilities
Having station communication and system integration as area of expertise
Training for internal and external participants
Working with internal and external system integrators to bring forth solutions in the Grid Automation business
Training, coaching and evaluation of third party integrators (potential partners)
Certification and homologation of our products
Participation in international events (conferences, seminars) - contribution with original work
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
B.Sc. degree, with proven experience in the above fields, specifically station communication and system integration
Proficiency in English is required. Knowledge in Swedish is considered a benefit
You are pro-active and goal oriented
Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 tools
The ideal candidate is flexible, solution oriented and with multitasking skills
Willingness to travel if necessary
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until 24th of March! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Sergiu Paduraru, SERGIU.PADURARU@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46,107- 381,3 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46,107-382,912; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107-381,512. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy. Så ansöker du
