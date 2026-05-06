Team Manager - Lead Critical Operations in Alfa Laval's Parts Supply Chain
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
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, Sjöbo
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As Team Manager, you will lead a key part of our Make organization, ensuring that our spare parts flow supports customer uptime, service commitments, and Alfa Laval's continued growth.
For the right person, this is an opportunity to step into a role with real influence, lead from the front, and contribute both operationally and strategically in a highly collaborative environment.
This is a fixed-term assignment through January 31, 2027.
About the job
You will take ownership of a production cell within our Parts Distribution Center, with responsibility for daily operational performance across:
Safety
Quality
Delivery precision
Cost efficiency
Continuous improvement
In a business where parts availability and operational reliability directly impact customers globally, your leadership will play a vital role.
This is a hands-on first-line leadership position requiring strong execution, sound judgment, and the ability to lead people in a fast-paced operational environment. But success in this role is about more than operational delivery.
We place significant emphasis on leadership, your ability to inspire and develop people, and your capacity to see the bigger picture beyond your own area. We are looking for someone who understands how their part of the operation connects to the full distribution center, and who actively contributes to overall performance through collaboration and shared accountability.
You will be expected to:
Lead and develop Team Members and Team Leaders in daily operations
Drive stable, efficient execution across the spare parts flow
Translate operational priorities into clear KPIs and performance delivery
Ensure compliance with SOPs, audits, and quality standards
Manage deviations, disruptions, and line stops in real time
Drive problem-solving and continuous improvement, including ALPS initiatives
Work closely with other operational departments across the Distribution Center to optimize end-to-end flow
Build strong collaboration with central support functions and office-based colleagues, ensuring alignment across operations, planning, engineering, quality, and other key interfaces
Who are you
We are seeking a leader with operational credibility, natural authority, and a strong ownership mindset.
You are likely someone who:
Leads through presence, trust, and consistency
Creates structure under pressure
Drives accountability and performance
Balances people development with operational demands
Has the perspective to lift your focus from daily execution to the broader operational picture
Understands that strong results are built through collaboration across teams and functions, not in silos
You are comfortable being close to the operation - because that is where you believe leadership matters most.
What you know
You bring experience from production, logistics, warehouse, or manufacturing environments where execution and reliability are critical.
Experience in the following is highly valued:
Frontline leadership in fast-paced operational environments
KPI-driven performance management
Managing quality deviations and operational disruptions
Working with SOPs, compliance, and audits
Cross-functional collaboration in complex operational setups
Lean, Six Sigma, ALPS, or similar continuous improvement methodologies
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power BI or technical education within Engineering or Operations is advantageous.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
What's in it for you?
At Alfa Laval, our spare parts business is more than logistics - it is a critical part of how we support customers, protect uptime, and create long-term value globally.
This role offers the opportunity to lead in a part of the business where your decisions have direct impact, where leadership matters as much as operational results, and where collaboration across the full distribution center is essential to success.
For the right candidate, this is a compelling opportunity to strengthen your leadership career within one of Sweden's most respected industrial companies.
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications.
We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Please send your application no later than May 17th, 2026. We will remove the job advert from our website as soon as we have found the right candidate, so don't wait too long!
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Lund or have an established presence in the area.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen 1 (visa karta
)
226 55 LUND Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval raquel.herndon@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
9895696