Team Manager - Lead Critical Operations in Alfa Laval's Parts Supply Chain

Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund
2026-05-06


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As Team Manager, you will lead a key part of our Make organization, ensuring that our spare parts flow supports customer uptime, service commitments, and Alfa Laval's continued growth.
For the right person, this is an opportunity to step into a role with real influence, lead from the front, and contribute both operationally and strategically in a highly collaborative environment.
This is a fixed-term assignment through January 31, 2027.
About the job
You will take ownership of a production cell within our Parts Distribution Center, with responsibility for daily operational performance across:

Safety

Quality

Delivery precision

Cost efficiency

Continuous improvement

In a business where parts availability and operational reliability directly impact customers globally, your leadership will play a vital role.
This is a hands-on first-line leadership position requiring strong execution, sound judgment, and the ability to lead people in a fast-paced operational environment. But success in this role is about more than operational delivery.
We place significant emphasis on leadership, your ability to inspire and develop people, and your capacity to see the bigger picture beyond your own area. We are looking for someone who understands how their part of the operation connects to the full distribution center, and who actively contributes to overall performance through collaboration and shared accountability.
You will be expected to:

Lead and develop Team Members and Team Leaders in daily operations

Drive stable, efficient execution across the spare parts flow

Translate operational priorities into clear KPIs and performance delivery

Ensure compliance with SOPs, audits, and quality standards

Manage deviations, disruptions, and line stops in real time

Drive problem-solving and continuous improvement, including ALPS initiatives

Work closely with other operational departments across the Distribution Center to optimize end-to-end flow

Build strong collaboration with central support functions and office-based colleagues, ensuring alignment across operations, planning, engineering, quality, and other key interfaces

Who are you
We are seeking a leader with operational credibility, natural authority, and a strong ownership mindset.
You are likely someone who:

Leads through presence, trust, and consistency

Creates structure under pressure

Drives accountability and performance

Balances people development with operational demands

Has the perspective to lift your focus from daily execution to the broader operational picture

Understands that strong results are built through collaboration across teams and functions, not in silos

You are comfortable being close to the operation - because that is where you believe leadership matters most.
What you know
You bring experience from production, logistics, warehouse, or manufacturing environments where execution and reliability are critical.
Experience in the following is highly valued:

Frontline leadership in fast-paced operational environments

KPI-driven performance management

Managing quality deviations and operational disruptions

Working with SOPs, compliance, and audits

Cross-functional collaboration in complex operational setups

Lean, Six Sigma, ALPS, or similar continuous improvement methodologies

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power BI or technical education within Engineering or Operations is advantageous.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
What's in it for you?
At Alfa Laval, our spare parts business is more than logistics - it is a critical part of how we support customers, protect uptime, and create long-term value globally.
This role offers the opportunity to lead in a part of the business where your decisions have direct impact, where leadership matters as much as operational results, and where collaboration across the full distribution center is essential to success.
For the right candidate, this is a compelling opportunity to strengthen your leadership career within one of Sweden's most respected industrial companies.

For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications.
We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Please send your application no later than May 17th, 2026. We will remove the job advert from our website as soon as we have found the right candidate, so don't wait too long!
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Lund or have an established presence in the area.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Alfa Laval Technologies AB (org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen 1 (visa karta)
226 55  LUND

Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval

Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval
raquel.herndon@alfalaval.com

Jobbnummer
9895696

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