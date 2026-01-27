Team Leader / Staffing Manager for a Growing Staffing Company

We are a newly established staffing company focused on delivering high-quality personnel solutions to our clients. We are now looking for a Staffing Manager who wants to take a key role in building and developing the company from the ground up.
Job Responsibilities
As a Staffing Manager, you will have overall responsibility for staffing and personnel operations. Your duties will include, but are not limited to:
Recruitment of personnel, primarily for assignments within the welding industry, process industry, construction, and civil engineering (groundworks and infrastructure projects)

Ongoing communication and follow-up with personnel

Team leadership and coordination of assigned staff

Workforce planning based on client needs and project requirements

Administrative tasks related to personnel, staffing, and onboarding

Supporting management in developing internal processes, routines, and recruitment strategies

Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who:
Has post-secondary education in management, human resources, engineering management, or a related field

Has experience in recruitment, staffing, or personnel management

Has good knowledge and understanding of the welding industry, process industry, construction sector, and civil engineering (ground and infrastructure works)

Has an understanding of the Swedish construction industry, including common work practices and requirements

Is self-driven, structured, and confident in a leadership role

Has strong communication skills and the ability to build long-term professional relationships

Has very good knowledge of Lithuanian

Has good knowledge of Russian and/or Ukrainian

Has good knowledge of English or Swedish

Meriting Qualifications
Experience from the staffing or consulting industry

Experience in recruiting international labor

Knowledge of Swedish labor law, collective agreements, and workplace safety regulations

We Offer
A key position in a growing staffing company

The opportunity to influence and build the organization from the start

Independent work with a high level of responsibility

A competitive salary in accordance with applicable regulations

