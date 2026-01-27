Team Leader / Staffing Manager for a Growing Staffing Company
Fine work sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fine work sweden AB i Stockholm
We are a newly established staffing company focused on delivering high-quality personnel solutions to our clients. We are now looking for a Staffing Manager who wants to take a key role in building and developing the company from the ground up.
Job Responsibilities
As a Staffing Manager, you will have overall responsibility for staffing and personnel operations. Your duties will include, but are not limited to:
Recruitment of personnel, primarily for assignments within the welding industry, process industry, construction, and civil engineering (groundworks and infrastructure projects)
Ongoing communication and follow-up with personnel
Team leadership and coordination of assigned staff
Workforce planning based on client needs and project requirements
Administrative tasks related to personnel, staffing, and onboarding
Supporting management in developing internal processes, routines, and recruitment strategies
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who:
Has post-secondary education in management, human resources, engineering management, or a related field
Has experience in recruitment, staffing, or personnel management
Has good knowledge and understanding of the welding industry, process industry, construction sector, and civil engineering (ground and infrastructure works)
Has an understanding of the Swedish construction industry, including common work practices and requirements
Is self-driven, structured, and confident in a leadership role
Has strong communication skills and the ability to build long-term professional relationships
Has very good knowledge of Lithuanian
Has good knowledge of Russian and/or Ukrainian
Has good knowledge of English or Swedish
Meriting Qualifications
Experience from the staffing or consulting industry
Experience in recruiting international labor
Knowledge of Swedish labor law, collective agreements, and workplace safety regulations
We Offer
A key position in a growing staffing company
The opportunity to influence and build the organization from the start
Independent work with a high level of responsibility
A competitive salary in accordance with applicable regulations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26
E-post: andreas@finework.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fine work sweden AB
(org.nr 559530-2596) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9706845