Team Leader Plant Controlling at Bosch Home Comfort
Robert Bosch AB / Chefsjobb / Tranås Visa alla chefsjobb i Tranås
2026-03-16
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
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, Norrköping
, Katrineholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Bosch Home Comfort in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources - rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference - technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will lead a team in plant controlling who make a significant contribution to improving the results of the Tranas plant through their daily work.
You are the commercial sparring partner for the plant manager. At the same time, you will work closely with all plant functions and the controlling organizations, as well as cross-functionally with the product, sales, and development departments.
You will define and track measures to achieve goals and increase the efficiency of the value stream teams, manage the fixed cost budgets, and support the operations organization with profitability analyses
Qualifications
What distinguishes you:
A completed degree in business, industrial engineering, or a related field of study.
Several years of experience in controlling.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred skills:
SAP (ERP, BW), Excel, Power BI, knowledge of the internal IT infrastructure.
Swedish language skills.
Personal Qualities
You're a communicative and entrepreneurial team player who can also work effectively and responsibly on your own. You possess a process- and performance-oriented mindset, coupled with strong analytical abilities and a structured way of working
Additional Information
Welcome to Tranås - the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job - we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions - in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job - but a lifestyle.
Compensation and Benefits
Competitive salary, Pension plans, health insurance, and other benefits according to the collective bargin.
Flexible working hours and hybrid work options (depending on role).
Employee discounts on Bosch products. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch AB
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Arbetsplats
Bosch Thermoteknik AB Jobbnummer
9799842