Team Leader Fulfilment Operations (logistik), Ikea Kållered
2026-01-15
IKEA Kållered is now looking for Team Leaders for Customer Fulfilment (Logistics). Are you driven and inspired by working with leadership combined with customer interaction and service? Then maybe you are exactly who we are looking for!
You see things a little differently. So do we! We believe that through your personality and values, you approach challenges positively. You recognize each individual's strengths and how these can contribute to us as a group reaching our goals. We offer a position that will challenge your abilities and allow you to grow. Welcome to seeing things a little differently together with us!
As a person, you are humble with an ability to create community and enthusiasm around you. You see the value of collaboration and team spirit to achieve good results. You can manage and stay calm in stressful situations and are driven by working in a changing environment.
Problem-solving and flexibility are some of the strengths we like to see in you. You have a natural understanding of logistical work and have some prior leadership experience, preferably with personnel responsibility. We always have a need for succession in leadership positions, and this is an opportunity for you who want to take your next step in leadership. We know that as you grow, IKEA grows, and we are looking for someone who has the potential and ambition to take over your managers position within a few years.
Do you also recognize yourself in the following? Then you might be exactly the person we are looking for!
• You have a university degree in Economics, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or similar, or alternatively relevant work experience in retail and/or logistics.
• You have experience leading people and working through others. With documented experience of successful leadership, you have delivered both business results and good staff development.
• You have a business-oriented approach with a clear customer focus and the ability to meet agreed budgets and goals.
• You have the ability to implement structured working methods within your areas of responsibility.
• You have good computer skills.
• You have the ability to communicate confidently and clearly in both Swedish and English.
Of course, you also share IKEA's values and have a genuine interest in IKEA as a company - perhaps you are the one who will help develop the IKEA of the future?
Working with us
At Customer Fulfilment, it's full speed every day. We handle inbound deliveries, drive forklifts, unpack and restock goods, and ensure the store is commercially replenished before opening. During the day, we also pick and pack orders for our customers. Always with safety as the top priority and with the customer in focus. We work together and have fun along the way!
As a Team Leader Fulfilment Operations, you will work on:
• plan and organize the entire goods flow process from the loading dock through the sales point to the fully picked cart for the customer at the lowest possible cost.
• ensure daily operations run smoothly by optimizing staffing, recruiting, driving work methods and routines, and ensuring we achieve our daily goals.
• ensure an efficient goods flow through close collaboration with other functions and continuously work to develop the business.
• ensure we maintain a safe warehouse and a safe working environment.
• develop the customer experience by listening to the feedback we receive and learning from it.
• drive the department forward by creating new ways of working and challenging existing ones so that we continuously make progress in learning and development.
• lead and inspire your employees according to IKEA's HR concept and values.
• support, challenge, and coach your employees, ensuring they have the knowledge required to maximize sales.
• give and receive feedback. A given so that you and others can develop in your professional roles.
• be responsible for driving and developing the department and implementing action plans to achieve goals.
• work 50% in operations alongside amazing colleagues.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
You will have managerial responsibility for a group of employees (around 15) for whom you are the immediate supervisor. Through an engaged and coaching leadership style, with a focus on clear communication, development, and responsiveness, you work to create strong cohesion within the group. Together with your team, you will develop and improve our working methods to ensure we can achieve our goals in the fast-changing retail environment in which we operate.
Together with the other Team Leaders and the Department Manager in Customer Fulfilment, you will coordinate and optimize the flow of goods to ensure that we meet our customer commitments. You will report to the Fulfilment Operations Manager.
Questions and support? Let's get in touch!
The positions are full-time permanent jobs (38.25 hours/week) including a 6-month probation period. Start date in February 2026, or as agreed. The working days have varying hours between 05:00-20:30, with work on weekdays and every third weekend. As a Team Leader, you are covered by the Collective Agreement for Commercial Employees.
Does this sound like something for you? Then we think you should take the chance to apply for this position via IKEA's website with an attached CV and your personal letter, where you describe what makes you a strong candidate for this role.
If you move forward after an initial selection, you may be asked to answer a few pre-recorded video questions as a supplement to your application. All feedback will primarily be given during weeks 5-6 via email, but it may also happen at an earlier stage. So keep an eye on your email, including your spam folder, just to be safe.
The application deadline is January 25, but selections and interviews may take place on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with your application - apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED Arbetsplats
Ikea Göteborg Jobbnummer
9687085