Team Assistant & High Voltage Academy Coordinator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2026-01-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Make a real impact in our organization as an Assistant and a key contributor to one of our most important annual events - the High Voltage Academy (HVA).
Do you love organizing, supporting people, and helping a busy operation run smoothly? Are you someone who brings positive energy to colleagues and the organization? Join Hitachi Energy's Breakers unit in Ludvika and help our Operation Manager and operation teams focus on what they do best.
In this role, you'll also have a central responsibility as Coordinator for the High Voltage Academy (HVA) - a renowned global training event for customers and partners, hosted in Ludvika since 2013.
Learn more about the 2025 event: High Voltage Academy 2025 | Hitachi Energy
"Being an assistant and coordinator in our team is more than just a job - it's a mindset. We work together to support our colleagues and make sure our operations and events, like the High Voltage Academy, run smoothly. By bringing new ideas and practical solutions, we help others focus on what they do best. Our employees are our customers, and we're here to make their day easier and more inspiring."
Kristin Lundback, Manager & Executive Assistant, Breakers Ludvika
How You'll Make an Impact
Executive & Team Support
Support the Operation Manager with daily tasks, calendar management, meeting coordination, and practical responsibilities.
Coordinate travel, agendas, and follow-ups for managers and teams.
Prepare presentations, reports, and communications (Teams, PowerPoint, Word, Excel).
Facilitate onboarding for new employees and consultants; serve as a go-to person for practical questions.
Collaborate with assistant peers locally and globally to share best practices and improve ways of working.
Identify improvement areas, suggest solutions, and take initiative in a fast-paced environment.
High Voltage Academy (HVA) Event Coordination
Lead the practical planning and execution of the annual High Voltage Academy event, working with a cross-functional team from all Hitachi business units in Sweden.
Manage logistics such as booking travel, buses, hotels, restaurants, and coordinating public communication.
Ensure high quality of lectures, activities, and event experience according to HVA guidelines.
Communicate and collaborate effectively in a dynamic and fast-changing environment.
Your background
Strong coordination and prioritization skills; you enjoy structure, deadlines, and a high-paced environment.
Solid proficiency in Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word).
Very good English and Swedish skills, both written and spoken.
Relevant education or experience within event coordination and/or business administration is a plus
Comfortable supporting colleagues with basic IT troubleshooting in M365/Teams/Outlook.
Experience from an industrial, technological, or engineering environment is beneficial.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Recruiting Manager, Kristin Lundback (Team Manager & Executive Assistant) kristin.lundback@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9707563