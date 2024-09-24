Teacher, Wood / Metal, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Social Stu
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Kungsbacka Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Kungsbacka
2024-09-24
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Kungsbacka has now started the process of recruiting staff for the new Academic year 2024/25, and will be inviting potential candidates to interviews throughout May and June. This will be only the second year that we are fully staffed and all year groups will be in place since we opened our doors in August 2021. Please visit our Facebook pages, home page for more information regarding the school.
IES Kungsbacka is a F - 9 school, 3 parallel with nearly 900 students and 100 staff. Situated on the banks of Kungsbacka's river and in the middle of the town's sports complex the school is the perfect location for students to feel safe and staff able to commute comfortably to work and participate in physical activities.
We are currently looking to strengthen out teacher team, years 4 to 9 (9 - 16 year olds), and will be looking for teachers with a broad range of subjects that they are qualified in. As well as being a subject teacher, the role involves mentorship and being part of year level and subject departments.
We are currently looking for Swedish qualified teachers within a combination of: Art, Mathematics, Spanish, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Crafts, there are no positions that are 100% in one subject. The positions available will be a combination of the subjects listed and a teaching qualification must be held. In the subjects Social Sciences and Spanish we are only looking for teachers that hold a Swedish teaching qualification or are nearly qualified (August 2024),
As we are a Swedish School, bilingual/international teachers are welcome to apply, but a knowledge in the Swedish language is merited, and a Swedish teaching certificate is a must for some positions.
We will be interviewing from May onwards and will contact those candidates qualified for an interview. If you have applied before you are more than welcome to apply again.
A short 1 minute video of yourself can be included in the application, something we have had a tradition of since we opened up the school in 2021, and something that is merited. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kungsbacka.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka Kontakt
Douglas McPherson recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se 0300 155435 Jobbnummer
8918707