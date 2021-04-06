Teacher, Wood / Metal, Ages 10 - 16 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Uppsala
Teacher, Wood / Metal, Ages 10 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-06
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Uppsala
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for an experienced, full time certified Woodwork/träslöjd teacher for grades 4-9 starting August 2021. Lessons can be taught in either English or Swedish.
We require lärarlegitimation, or, if internationally qualified, a university teaching qualification. We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed team-player, who is willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised and take pride in their work environment and duties while being outstanding role models for our students. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a motivated and supportive team.
Main duties include:
Provide a stimulating classroom lessons
Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
Communicate with parents on the development, progress and well being of students
Maintain good order and discipline among students in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5673591
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-06
Visa alla grundskolelärarjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker
Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Uppsala
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for an experienced, full time certified Woodwork/träslöjd teacher for grades 4-9 starting August 2021. Lessons can be taught in either English or Swedish.
We require lärarlegitimation, or, if internationally qualified, a university teaching qualification. We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed team-player, who is willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised and take pride in their work environment and duties while being outstanding role models for our students. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a motivated and supportive team.
Main duties include:
Provide a stimulating classroom lessons
Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
Communicate with parents on the development, progress and well being of students
Maintain good order and discipline among students in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5673591