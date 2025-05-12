Teacher, Textiles, Wood / Metal, Ages 9 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Kungsbacka is looking for a Textile or woodcraft teacher for Grades 3-9
IES Kungsbacka was opened in 2021 and is a school for grades F-9. Every day, nearly 900 students and around 100 staff members come together in our bilingual English-Swedish environment, following the Swedish national curriculum. Working at our school means being part of a professional community that values collaboration and shared learning. Our school is located next to a large sports complex and green area, enabling us to provide a great learning environment for students and staff. We are located 10 minutes walk from the train/bus station, 2 minutes drive from the motorway and 5 minutes from the sea.
Do you want to be part of a safe and inspiring environment where children can explore, learn, and grow? We are now looking for a qualified woodcraft teacher who is passionate about making a difference and building a strong foundation for students' future learning!
This is a full-time, permanent position starting on August 11, 2025, with a six-month probationary period. About Us and the Role
At Internationella Engelska Skolan in Kungsbacka, we strive to create an inspiring and engaging learning environment where students develop their artistic skills, creativity, and confidence.
We are now looking for a dedicated Textile or Woodcraft teacher for grades 3-9 who wants to motivate and challenge students in their learning. Together with your colleagues, you will plan and deliver lessons that foster creativity, problem-solving, and a deeper understanding of artistic expression. You will be an essential part of our team, contributing to a safe and supportive learning environment where every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential.Responsibilities:
• Plan and deliver engaging lessons according to LGR22.
• Create a positive learning environment where all students feel seen and heard.
• Collaborate with colleagues, guardians, and others to support students' overall development.
• Document and follow up on students' individual learning progress.
• Teach in English and Swedish, interested in CLIL
• Act as a mentor for 16 students. Who Are We Looking For?
You are:
• A Swedish qualified teacher with certification in woodcraft for grades 3-9 is preferable.
• Pedagogical and creative in your teaching approach.
• Empathetic and attentive to students' individual needs and development.
• Committed to creating an inclusive learning environment where every student can grow.
• Experienced in pedagogical documentation.
• Highly knowledgeable about the Swedish curriculum.
You have a clear yet humble communication style and build trusting relationships with students, parents, and colleagues. At our school, a calm and structured learning environment is essential, so you need to be confident in your teaching role and able to create a positive atmosphere in the classroom. Being a team player with a strong work ethic and a passion for working in an international school setting is key.
Additionally, you should be comfortable using digital platforms such as Google and SchoolSoft in your daily work.
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
Send your application to: recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
or preferably through our careers platform
About IES
