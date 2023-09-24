Teacher, Social Studies, Geography, History, Religion, Ages 10 - 12
2023-09-24
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About this vacancy
International English School Täby.
It is a school for grades 4 to 9 with 1300 students and 120 employees. We believe in our method, the IES Ethos, to build a positive school environment that is permissive and inclusive - and that produces good school results - with a clear focus on study tranquillity, safety and respect.
We have a fantastic mix of staff from all over the world together with staff from Sweden, which will lead to increased quality of the education.
With us, teaching takes place in English, with up to 50% of the total teaching in English.
At IES Täby we work with clear structures and common working methods to create foresight, predictability and security for our students as well as good conditions for our teachers.
International English School - We prepare students for the world!
Read more online: https://engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan Täby is now seeking a qualified SO substitute temporary teacher for grade 4 to 6 to join our fantastic working environment. This is your opportunity to work at our school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team. This role requires the candidate to teach through the medium of Swedish.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation.
Email a cover letter, attach CV and apply at IES careers website.
About IES
