Teacher, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Ages 13 - 16 at IES Tyresö
2024-09-26
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Substitute Science teacher 6-9 sought at IES Tyresö
Internationella Engelska Skolan Tyresö is a school for grades 4-9 with 960 students and 100 employees. The school started in 2014 and has since grown and established itself. The school is located near Tyresö center, close to buses and a nice green area.
The school has an international focus and teaching is conducted in both English and Swedish depending on the subject. The school wants to work to put learning and knowledge first. We are a school with a clear set of values, with a safe work environment, good discipline and a lot of care. Students must learn to take personal responsibility for their development and work environment and to respect their schoolmates, teachers and themselves.
We are looking for a qualified NO teacher to join our team in Januari 2025. This position is a one-year parental leave cover.
What we offer
A real international workplace with colleagues from all over the world
All IES schools in Sweden are based on the same foundations for the vision of the school, namely the IES Ethos. Feel free to read more about this and see if they align with your own professional values and beliefs.
At IES all employees receive a pedagogical lunch, which always includes four different dishes as well as a salad buffet, bread and fruit.
Your mission
You need to have the qualifications and competence to teach years 7-9 in Science
The position is a temporary employment of 100% and includes teaching and mentorship for a group of students.
At our school you get to work together with driven and committed colleagues who together with the students find new ways to learn and understand their world and where digitization is a natural part of learning. By combining language, creativity and high academic quality, we help our students reach their full potential.
Your profile
We believe that you are creative, responsible and innovative.
You are committed to your work and have the ability to engage others. Experience of similar roles is an advantage.
You are motivated by having regular contact with guardians, leading mentoring time activities in line with the mentoring program and working and collaborating with colleagues in a supportive environment.
You value and deliver a personal, clear and balanced leadership with both control and student engagement in focus. As a teacher, you are a clear and an active standard setter.
Adequate university education and teaching credentials are a prerequisite. You have a professional appearance when dealing with students, guardians and colleagues.
There are no requirements for previous teaching experience, but we would like you to be confident in your professional leadership where you can create a safe and stable environment both inside and outside the classroom.
Do not hesitate to send in your application or contact us for further conversation. Based on who you are and what your qualifications look like, we can plan the organization in slightly different ways.
Please submit your CV and cover letter through IES Careers. Interviews are ongoing and the deadline for applications is 18 oktober 2024.
Questions can be referred to Assistant Principal Robin Whitehead at robin.whitehead.tyreso@engelska.se
