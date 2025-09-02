Taxiförare i Stockholm/uppsala
2025-09-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Om jobbet
We're looking for reliable and service-minded Taxi Driver to join our team. If you enjoy meeting people, providing great service, and value flexible working hours, this is the perfect role for you.
What you'll do
Drive passengers safely and comfortably across Stockholm
Deliver excellent customer service with a professional and friendly attitude
Work flexible shifts - both day and night, depending on your availability
What we're looking for
Driver's license (B) - required
Taxi leg.
English - required
Basic Swedish
Previous driving or taxi experience is helpful, but not a must
Flexible, reliable, and customer-focused
What we offer
Full-time position
Permanent or fixed-term contracts - we'll find what suits you best
We are looking for taxi driver to work with Uber, Bolt, and our private customers.
Competitive salary (monthly, weekly, or hourly depending on agreement)
A welcoming and inclusive workplace - we support employees with disabilities, special needs, or those who are new to Sweden
About us
We value teamwork, respect, and the well-being of both our employees and passengers.
Öppen för alla
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
