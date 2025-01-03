Taxi drivers jobs in Stockholm Uber, Bolt and other bookings.
Vehicles Roadline Service AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vehicles Roadline Service AB i Stockholm
Taxi Driver - Be Your Own Boss!
Are you a people person with a clean driving record? Do you enjoy the open road and the thrill of the unexpected?
We're seeking experienced taxi drivers to join our team. As a taxi driver, you'll enjoy the flexibility of being your own boss, setting your own hours and reaping the rewards of your hard work.
What we offer:
* Competitive earnings: The more you work, the more you earn.
* Flexible schedule: Work when it suits you, whether it's full-time or part-time.
* Independence: Be your own boss and make your own decisions.
* Variety: Experience the thrill of meeting new people and exploring different locations.
What we're looking for:
* Valid driver's license: A clean driving record is essential.
* Taxi license: Or willingness to obtain one.
* Excellent customer service skills: A friendly and professional demeanor is key.
* Knowledge of local area: Familiarity with the city streets is a plus.
Ready to take the wheel?
Apply today and start your journey as a taxi driver!
Vehicles Roadline Service AB khatri.manoj90@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02
E-post: khatri.manoj90@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vehicles Roadline Service AB
(org.nr 559444-4050) Jobbnummer
9085238