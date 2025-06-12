Taxi driver in Stockholm and Gothenburg for AZ Logistics AB

AZ Logistics AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-06-12


Work as a Taxi Driver in Sweden - Full-time or Part-time
If you have a Swedish taxi driver's license (Taxiförarlegitimation), we can assist you. We offer employment under a collective agreement and provide full insurance through Fora, including pension and TGL coverage.
What We Offer:
Secure Employment - Fixed 8-10 hour shifts available, with full-time or part-time positions.
Modern Fleet - All vehicles are approved by the Swedish Transport Agency and authorized at Arlanda Airport.
Safe Work Environment - All payments are cash-free, and you'll be driving passengers who are known and pre-registered with us.
Great Atmosphere - If you're social and enjoy meeting new people, you'll fit right in.

Requirements:
Valid Swedish taxi driver's license (Taxiförarlegitimation)

Location:
Stockholm and Gothenburg

Salary:
A combination of fixed and variable pay, in line with the trade union collective agreement.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-12
E-post: azlogisticsab@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
AZ Logistics AB (org.nr 559394-4050)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Syed Zeeshan Abid
azlogisticsab@outlook.com

Jobbnummer
9384928

