Taxi driver in Stockholm and Gothenburg for AZ Logistics AB
AZ Logistics AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AZ Logistics AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Work as a Taxi Driver in Sweden - Full-time or Part-time
If you have a Swedish taxi driver's license (Taxiförarlegitimation), we can assist you. We offer employment under a collective agreement and provide full insurance through Fora, including pension and TGL coverage.
What We Offer:
Secure Employment - Fixed 8-10 hour shifts available, with full-time or part-time positions.
Modern Fleet - All vehicles are approved by the Swedish Transport Agency and authorized at Arlanda Airport.
Safe Work Environment - All payments are cash-free, and you'll be driving passengers who are known and pre-registered with us.
Great Atmosphere - If you're social and enjoy meeting new people, you'll fit right in.
Requirements:
Valid Swedish taxi driver's license (Taxiförarlegitimation)
Location:
Stockholm and Gothenburg
Salary:
A combination of fixed and variable pay, in line with the trade union collective agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-12
E-post: azlogisticsab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AZ Logistics AB
(org.nr 559394-4050) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Syed Zeeshan Abid azlogisticsab@outlook.com Jobbnummer
9384928