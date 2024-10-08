Tax Technology Manager to TTC at Tax & Legal (Stockholm)
Företagsbeskrivning
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 457,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Tax Technology Consulting at Deloitte
Deloitte's Tax Technology Consulting group in Sweden is growing rapidly and to meet the increasing demand for our services, we are looking for new employees who are ready to take the next step in their careers.
A lot is happening in the area of tax right now! Tax authorities all over the world are imposing new detailed and digital reporting requirements on our clients. The digitalization of the tax area will have completely transformed the way companies work with tax within a few years. The expanded reporting requirements also leads to an increased transparency in how taxes are managed in the companies, which in turn leads to completely different types of challenges for the companies' tax managers. For our clients it is still a combination of efforts from employees, systems/technology and processes, which in the future must be able to manage real-time reporting with growing amounts of data and increasing demands for efficiency.
Within Tax Technology Consulting we work with tax advice in a more non-traditional way, where we primarily start from the clients' practical management of tax on a daily basis. A lot of what we do is based on the possibilities of what new technology can provide. The focus today is primarily on what can be improved in business systems, such as SAP or Oracle, or with the help of robotics as well as other technologies that are applicable in the tax area. The need for solutions around A.I. and blockchain will in a near future be clarified in the tax area, where we at Deloitte are leading the global development in these areas.
Our team works together with clients' tax and finance departments during transformations, implementations of business systems and various types of automation initiatives around tax processes such as third party tax engines for indirect tax determination. We also develop tax policies and help build the underlying controls to ensure compliance with these policies.
Our clients are Swedish and multinational companies that are among the leading in their industries, such as banking and finance, telecom, energy and manufacturing.
Om rollen
In Deloitte's Tax Technology Consulting team you will work taking a lot of personal responsibility advising clients in different phases of development. What they have in common is that they are in a process of change regarding tax management, for example an implementation of a new business system, or adaptations to new reporting requirements from Swedish as well as foreign authorities. The work also includes developing both existing and new client relationships as well as participating in proposal work and various marketing activities. As a member of our team, you will also share your knowledge both internally and externally, through training of colleagues, and e.g. by giving presentations etc.
Kravspecifikation
For our Stockholm office, we are now looking for junior employees with 2-8 years of experience from for example inhouse roles in tax/IT departments in companies, accounting firms or a Tax Agency. We are looking for colleagues who:
Have a genuine curiosity about how the use of new technology can change and improve working methods and processes.
Are social team players and who are passionate about developing existing relationships and building new relationships, both internally and externally.
Have a great interest in knowledge development and knowledge sharing within the team.
Have a master's degree in, for example, Law, Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Accounting, or a Bachelor's degree in Computer and Systems Science.
Relevant experience of working with tax and tax reporting linked to the larger business systems such as SAP and Oracle and an extra plus is experience from implementation of tax engines for indirect tax determination.
Ytterligare information
A career at Deloitte means constant development. Here you get access to a global network of experienced colleagues who help you develop yourself and your skills, as well as our clients and our business. You get to work with exciting and complex assignments, in a team that always values your perspective. Through practical experience, a coach who supports your career development, training and continuous feedback, you get support to take advantage of and develop your strengths.
How to apply
Submit your application online. Your application should contain your:
CV
Cover letter including a motivation why you are interested in Deloitte and this role. You can upload the cover letter as a document.
University grades
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Jennifer Capdevila, HR, tel 070- 080 27 70 or via email jcapdevila@deloitte.se
. For questions about the role or our department, please contact Elise Adelsköld, Director, tel 070-080 31 35 or Nora Gramner Piros, Senior Manager, tel 070-080 31 62.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, in order to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The process for background checks is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
