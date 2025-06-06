Tax Specialist, Region NCE (m/f/d) (60594)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Juristjobb / Malmö Visa alla juristjobb i Malmö
2025-06-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Vestas, a Danish company, is a prominent manufacturer of wind turbines. For the Northern and Central Europe (NCE) Tax department, we are searching for a Tax Specialist (f/m/d) who will be able to work both operationally and strategically with corporate taxation in various ways.
Finance > Group Finance > NCE Tax
Regional Tax NCE is a cross functional and geographically diverse Department that supports all tax processes in the region (except for personal tax) in close cooperation with Group Tax and various stakeholders in Finance, Legal and commercial functions. The Department is responsible for tax compliance, monthly and annual tax reporting, tax related workstreams within statutory audits, management of tax audits and very importantly also acting as tax business partner to the NCE region.
Responsibilities
Monitor and analyse changes in various domestic tax laws, international tax regulations and its influence on Vesta's business operations
Act as business partner to operational and commercial functions, provide strategic advice to and collaborate with internal stakeholders to support strategic projects and business decisions
Provide support with tax compliance and contribute to tax audits and potential disputes
Provide support with monthly and annual tax reporting to ensure compliance with current regulations and requirements
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Tax, Law, Finance or a related field
5-10 years of experience from working with corporate income tax. In-house experience from a multinational environment or external advisory is considered a strength
Good understanding also of indirect tax is considered a strength
Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint as well as in Microsoft 365
Experience with global group structures is highly beneficial
Fluency in the English language, both in writing and in speech
Competencies
In-depth understanding of at least one jurisdiction 's corporate tax system and the ability to transpose that understanding to other jurisdictions
Good understanding of double tax treaties, relevant EU-directives, and basic principles of transfer pricing
A firm understanding of Tax Reporting under IAS 12 is highly beneficial
Proficient analytical and problem-solving abilities together with a pragmatic approach
Project management skills and an ability to collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders
What we offer
We offer a chance to join the global leader in sustainable energy solutions, while working as part of a highly motivated and collaborative team.You will get to work with and interact with colleagues locally and across the globe and receive the required training for your professional and personal development in a highly exciting, safe and comfortable work environment.You can expect a high level of support from your team. The level of your responsibilities, and the amount of guidance you receive will be adjusted to ensure that you are continuously challenged at the right level.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Hamburg, Germany but could also be Malmö, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 14 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 06.07.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Hamburg-Tax-Specialist%2C-Region-NCE-%28mfd%29-HH/1211593801/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9377636