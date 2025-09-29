Tax ERP Specialist - Senior Manager - Tax Transformation Team
Kpmg AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kpmg AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about digital transformation, data analytics, and the opportunity to work on complex, high-impact projects? Do you want a career that offers professional development, responsibility, and exciting challenges? If so, we would love to have you join our Tax Transformation team.About us
At KPMG, our Tax Transformation team plays a pivotal role in serving the Nordic region and beyond, helping clients navigate global tax and compliance complexities. We focus on delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions, such as SAP implementations, that ensure clients remain compliant globally. We collaborate closely with our SAP advisory colleagues to integrate statutory compliance into the SAP design, which is becoming increasingly essential for clients. Our team also leverages advanced technologies and data analytics to streamline compliance and tax processes. We offer an exciting and dynamic environment with a focus on growth, innovation, and leadership in tax and compliance transformations.Join a dynamic, data-driven team supporting clients as they navigate the evolving landscape of finance, compliance, and tax. We help clients optimize their processes, stay compliant, and achieve strategic goals using innovative data management and analytics solutions. Our clients are some of the largest multinational companies in the Nordics, and we help them stay globally compliant with solutions that include integrating tax considerations directly into SAP implementations.
Your roleAs a Senior Manager you will oversee the delivery of global and large-scale tax transformation and technology projects, often as part of broader finance transformation programs.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Project managing global tax transformations, particularly as part of larger ERP or finance transformation initiatives.
• Designing, building, and deploying ERP and tax automation solutions optimized for tax compliance.
• Educating clients on the importance of tax and providing guidance on addressing tax requirements across regions.
• Collaborating with KPMG's Tax Transformation and Consulting teams to develop comprehensive tax solutions.
• Helping clients develop robust governance and process frameworks for managing tax obligations.
• Contributing to the development of our service offerings and delivery models.
• Establishing and nurturing strong client relationships, identifying opportunities for expanding services.
• Providing coaching and technical support for team members, promoting growth and collaboration.
• Following KPMG best practices and policy.
We are looking for candidates with the following qualifications:
• Tax Transformation Experience: Expertise in analyzing tax requirements, designing tax processes, and implementing tax technology solutions.
• ERP Experience: Strong, practical experience in SAP S/4HANA and ERP finance systems, particularly for tax purposes.
• Tax Technology Implementation: Experience in implementing tax solutions, including gathering requirements from tax, IT, and business teams, and creating design documentation.
• Tax Process Knowledge: Expertise in areas like indirect tax, direct tax, and/or transfer pricing.
• Finance Processes Knowledge: Familiarity with end-to-end finance processes (e.g., Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Record-to-Report) and their integration with tax.
• Project Management: Proven experience managing projects and client engagements.
• Advisory Experience: Strong advisory background, particularly in recommending tax technology solutions for compliance and reporting.
While we don't expect you to meet every single requirement, we value a proactive, self-motivated approach, an eagerness to learn, and the ability to collaborate with colleagues across teams. We encourage our team members to actively contribute to the growth of junior team members.
What we offerWith multiple offices across the Nordics, we offer flexible working options, including remote work, flexible hours, and part-time arrangements. If you require flexibility, please feel free to discuss it with our team. Our core hubs for tax professionals are Stockholm, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki. The location for this position is in Stockholm, depending on the candidate, other cities in Sweden where KPMG has offices may be considered.
Our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and continuous development. We believe that when we work together, we create the best solutions to help businesses thrive.
Want to make a different with us?If you are ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to transformative tax and compliance initiatives, we'd love to hear from you. Don't wait with your application as we review applications and are hiring on a rolling basis. For more information or questions regarding the position, feel free to reach out to Sofie Pemer, Recruiter, at sofie.pemer@kpmg.se
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kpmg AB
(org.nr 556043-4465), https://home.kpmg/se/sv/home.html Arbetsplats
Kpmg Jobbnummer
9530972