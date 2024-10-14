Tax Consultant To Kpmg Private Client Services (stockholm)
At KPMG Private Client Services, we pride ourselves on providing valuable financial and tax advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. Our team is dedicated to delivering bespoke solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients. We are now looking for an experienced Tax Consultant!
About the roleWe are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Tax Consultant to join our Private Client Services team in Stockholm. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Swedish tax laws, tax treaties and special regimes in common jurisdictions for Swedes abroad, along with a proven track record of providing tax advice to private clients. Experience working for Big Four or similar advisory firms is highly ranked. We believe that you are currently working as a Manager or Senior Associate aspiring to become a Manager.
About usWithin Tax and legal we are approximately 300 consultants operating from around 12 offices in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania. We provide tax and legal advice with a high service and guarantee that our advice exceeds international standards. For several years KPMG Sweden has been awarded National Tax Firm of the Year at the European Tax Awards.
Tax and legal continue to accelerate the digital journey, new digital tools are implemented to facilitate work for our clients and for our own deliverables. With the support of the KPMG network, we can ensure companies to comply with legal requirements and take advantage of the opportunities that laws in the tax area or other legal areas arise.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage projects with senior and junior team members.
- Conduct meetings with prospective clients.
- Provide comprehensive tax planning and compliance services to individuals, families, and businesses, by solving complex tax matters.
- Conduct thorough research on various tax issues and provide well-supported technical advice.
- Collaborate with other professionals within the firm to deliver end-to-end service to the clients.
- Build and maintain strong client relationships through excellent communication and service delivery, providing long term support and value to clients
- Stay current with changes in tax legislation and industry trends.
To be succesful in this role, we believe that you have
- LLM, Jur. Kand. or equivalent academic degree.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience from tax advisory preferably in cross-border situations for individuals.
- Significant experience working for Big Four or similar is highly valued.
- In-depth knowledge of local tax laws for individuals, trusts, gifts, partnerships and corporations.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex situations.
- Excellent written verbal communication skills in English and Swedish.
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines.
- Solution-oriented with "can-do attitude".
What We OfferFun projects and possibilities to co-create our future workplace. A supportive environment with approachable colleagues as well as coaching on your personal development.
How to ApplyIf you are interested in joining our team, submit your application, including cover letter detailing relevant experiences and Curriculum Vitae. Application closes November 7th.If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Nils Wetternin Nyberg, nils.wetternin.nyberg@kpmg.se
or 0738667592. Join our dynamic team at KPMG Private Clients, where you can make significant impact helping clients navigate complex situations. We look forward to welcoming you!
At KPMG, we know that if we use and act on our insights together with the right people, we find opportunities everywhere. With 2000 employees in Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania, and a network of more than 265 000 experts in 143 countries across the globe, we are one of the world's leading professional services firms.
We offer expertise within advisory, audit and tax and legal services to many of our region's leading companies. We may support their organizational change, provide advice regarding risk and compliance, ESG reporting or development journeys, cyber threats, technology transformation, or finance strategy optimization. We also have experts within analysis, M&A and transactions, audit, tax and legal. Ersättning
