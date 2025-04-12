Talents in Science and Innovation for the Pharmaceutical Industry
Are you looking for the next challenge in your career in the pharmaceutical industry? If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, then you should submit your application of interest for future assignments today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. We are looking for talented and motivated candidates to our client, where you will be a part of a team that makes a positive impact on people's lives.
You will play a pivotal role in various projects, providing your technical and scientific expertise in different possible areas. You will be collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality results. The work is independent and the tasks are varied, offering great opportunities for personal learning. As a representative of your field, courage, commitment, determination, and integrity are required. If your passion is science & technology and you want to be part of a team that makes a positive impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be.
This is a consulting assignment where you will be hired by Academic Work and work on an assignment at our client. This is an expression of interest, and we will only contact candidates based on our client's needs. Upon registration, your details will be saved and can be retrieved in connection with future recruitments.
You are offered
• Work at an attractive company in the pharmaceutical industry
• A unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration and values new ideas and creativity
• A dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work who supports your development
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Completed BSc, MSc or PhD degree in natural/technical sciences or a relevant scientific discipline (e.g., Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology or Pharmacy)
• Strong scientific interest and passion in innovation
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written, as you will be working in global teams
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous industrial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, research and development, clinical trials, or manufacturing is valuable. Experience working in a regulated environment is also an advantage.
To be successful, you will need an analytical background combined with excellent communication skills and the ability to engage and collaborate cross-functionally. You are flexible and possess strong teamwork abilities. Attention to detail is crucial, ensuring adherence to written procedures and proper documentation of tasks. You are positive and solution-oriented, enjoying a large network and broad collaboration across various functions. You excel at seeing the big picture and managing both long and short deadlines. Your effective and credible communication skills enable you to handle numerous points of contact and make tough decisions with commitment and integrity.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
