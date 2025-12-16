Talent Partner - Global Growth & Expansion @Nordic Investin Group
2025-12-16
This is not a recruitment role. This is a growth mandate. Nordic Investing Group is scaling globally at high speed, building teams and companies across multiple markets simultaneously. Our success depends on one critical factor: the people we bring in. We are now looking for an in-house recruiter who doesn't just fill roles, but designs and drives global talent acquisition at scale, partnering with leadership to build the teams that will define our future.
In this role, you will own end-to-end recruitment for key hires across our international operations, from specialists to senior leaders. You will work closely with founders, executives, and hiring managers, acting as a true talent partner rather than a service function. This is a hands-on, high-impact role where quality, speed, and long-term thinking matter more than volume.
You are a recruiter with strong business acumen and global perspective. You understand that exceptional recruitment is not about processes or tools, but about judgment, relationships, and timing. You are comfortable operating in ambiguity, trusted by senior stakeholders, and driven by the challenge of building teams in fast-moving, international environments where the bar for talent is set high.
Qualifications
• Proven experience as an in-house recruiter or in executive search
• Experience recruiting internationally across multiple markets
• Strong ability to partner with senior leaders and founders
• Business driven mindset with a clear focus on quality over volume
• Excellent sourcing and direct search skills, especially in LinkedIn and proactive outreach
• Strong interview and assessment capability with high judgment and integrity
• Ability to work independently and take full ownership of recruitment processes
• Comfortable operating in fast growing, high change environments
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
• Structured, scalable thinking combined with a hands-on approach
What we offer
You will step into a high impact role with real ownership and trust. This is not a support function and not a role limited by rigid processes. You will work close to decision makers, influence who we hire and how we grow, and see the direct results of your work across our global organization. We offer a competitive compensation package, strong long term development opportunities, and the ability to grow with a company that is building for the future, not the next quarter.
Why Nordic Investing Group
Nordic Investing Group is built by entrepreneurs, not bureaucracy. We move fast, make clear decisions, and expect high standards in everything we do. Talent is treated as a strategic asset, not an afterthought. If you want to work in an environment where performance matters, where your expertise is respected, and where you help build companies and teams on a global scale, this is the place.
Recruitment process
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Tematillor. We value direct and transparent dialogue and encourage candidates to apply or reach out directly for an initial confidential conversation. All applications and contacts will be handled with discretion.
Process overview
The process starts with a brief 15 minute introductory meeting where we get to know each other and align expectations. Selected candidates will then be invited to complete a work assignment, followed by reference checks with a minimum of three references at an early stage.
The work assignment is based on a real life case designed to reflect how it is to work with us. The case is strictly for evaluation purposes and will never be used in actual operations.
The final step is a concluding meeting where we go through the entire process together, including the work assignment, references, and overall fit. If there is mutual alignment, we proceed toward an employment agreement. The full process typically takes approximately 2 to 3 weeks from start to finish.
Ersättning
