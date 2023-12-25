Talent Acquisition Partner in Telemarketing
2023-12-25
Axo Group is a FinTech company founded in 2008, supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority. We are operating across the Nordics with a team of 180 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. We assist thousands of customers monthly in optimizing their personal finances by comparing loan offers from 37 banks and lenders.
As the Talent Acquisition Partner, you will play a crucial role in our dynamic Stockholm team. We're looking for a self-driven individual with a results-oriented mindset, well-versed in fast-paced environments and possessing an entrepreneurial spirit. If you have a consultative approach and a keen interest in HR, we encourage you to apply.
In this multifaceted role, you'll manage candidate flow, build relationships within Telemarketing and focus on search, screening, and interview support, adapting to the company's growth. You'll be part of the People team, where you'll also take responsibility to drive HR projects related to Telemarketing.
As a Talent Acquisition Partner you have a responsibility in the following activities:
Conducting interviews and matching candidates in Telemarketing
Managing the entire recruitment process
Managing and publishing job advertisements
Participating in candidate activities, seminars, and events
Ensuring initiatives to enhance our Employer Brand to reach target group
Coordinating and assisting in training programs/onboarding
Maintaining our candidate network through phone calls, meetings, and activities
Relevant HR projects to Telemarketing
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, we envision that you possess an academic background in HR or equivalent experience, preferably with exposure to recruitment or HR. Ideally, you are at the early stages of your career with 2-3 years of experience in Recruitment. You need to be fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Personal Characteristics
As an individual, we desire that you are self-driven, structured, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. You should also have a consultative approach where you are both are adaptable and efficient. As a person, it's important that you take actions on a day-to-day tasks, and persistence and a willingness to take on challenges. You also need the will to ensure a sustainable structure and recruitment work in the telemarketing department.
What we offer
25 paid vacation days
5000 SEK/year in Wellness Allowance
Pension
Phone & computer
Pleasant offices located in central Stockholm
Breakfast Monday-Friday from 8-9 am
A performance-driven privately-owned company with ambitious goals and international aspirations. Short decision-making processes and a quick turnaround from idea to execution.
If this sounds intriguing, submit your application today! For questions, feel free to contact Talent Acquisition Manager Malin Indal at mai@axogroup.com
